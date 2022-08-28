Why advertise?
Has the American public been lied to by the CDC and Democratic politicians who told us one must get vaccinated in order to avoid getting and spreading the COVID virus.
The CDC helped mandatory vaccinations for employment, military was threaten if not vaccinated one would be discharged without benefits. Churches and social gatherings were banned schools were closed travel banned. The same did not apply for the large BLM street protest Blacks claimed a higher infection rate. Recommendations were given by the CDC to get a booster shot.
Democratic politicians were seen unmasked at social gatherings. Many deaths due to natural causes were labeled COVID deaths if one died of natural causes and tested positive one would be labelled a COVID related death.
Hospitals given $ kick backs per COVID reported deaths. Congress passed a law where pharmaceutical companies could not be sued by any bad sided effects attributed to the experimental COVID vaccine.
Biden was vaccinated and given a booster shot and still came down with the virus twice. Dr. Simon says Fauci was vaccinated and also came down with the virus. First Lady Jill Biden was vaccinated and boosted came down with the virus. Still no calls or demands for a congressional investigation into the COVID virus, why?
T.V commercials advertising COVID vaccinations for school age children as young as 2 years of age....if vaccinations are so effective then why advertise.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
What about other presidents?
Hypocrisy, it is everywhere. For example, on 18 August, a leftist progressive chastised a conservative Christian for supporting President Trump, with sanctimonious words and liberal references. (AV Press L2E, Hypocrisy of Christians). Quoting an opinion from Christianity Today, he derides President Trump’s ... “immoral words and behaviors in the cause of political expediency…” evidently referring to Trump’s request to investigate corruption in Ukraine by the Biden family, subsequently revealed to be real and extreme from data on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
He reminds us that even though he is no longer president … “immorality needs to be addressed.” He says nothing about immorality by other past Presidents, JFK with his affairs with mob madams and actresses; FDR with his mistress; Bill Clinton with a White House Intern and numerous sexual assaults (12) throughout his political career, along with trips to Epstein’s island.
He continually quotes CNN.com, evidently unknowing that CNN ratings are underwater and key anchors and managers (Wallace, Cuomo, Stelter, and Zucker) have been axed.
Numerous lies are perpetrated on CNN. Remember CNN’s Donna Brazil giving debate questions to Hillary, and fake news perpetrated by Chris Cuomo.
He is reminded of Biblical passages “Judge not, that ye be not judged.” (Matthew 7:1) and “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone…” (John 8:7).
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Still the best hope
In a recent letter to the VP a regular contributor denigrated the American flag and the National Anthem. I get it that many democrats look for dirt and despise our country’s founding principles but this one was over the top.
I along with most people in this country am proud to wave “old glory”, to sing about the grand old flag and to stand for the national anthem. I believe in America.
Yet there’s not one of us that doesn’t have a “history”. Francis Scott Key and Betsy Ross were good people doing good for their country. They too may have had a history but what they did, they did for the right reasons. (Really, who knows about or ever sings the third verse of the National Anthem?)
As our country grew and matured, there were lots of mistakes. Many involved Indians and blacks.
So after 200 years, the United States has enacted countless laws to correct the errors of our forefathers. It’s time now for us to stop looking for every detail of someone’s past or every nuance of someone’s speech to make a situation racist. I’ll quote Morgan Freeman again, “If we’d all stop talking about it all the time (racism) it will go away.”
I’ve long been active in my community, my church, and this valley and I have not seen blatant examples of racism here. I do cringe, however, when I hear blacks using the “N” word in their conversations other blacks.
I also resent the accusation that because I am an older white man, I am a racist. As a retired teacher of 44 years, I always referred to my students by his/her name not their color or their ethnicity.
I believe the USA is still the best hope for a better world.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
No easy fixes
There are at least half a dozen major water pipeline projects under consideration, ranging from ambitious to the outlandish.
The California water wars of the early twentieth century are summed up in a famous line from the 1974 film Chinatown: “Either you bring the water to L.A., or you bring L.A. to the water.” California still approaches water the same way it did when William Mulholland oversaw the construction of the L.A. Aqueduct in the early 1900s. If you don’t have enough of it, go find more.
I am not sure is this is project is ambitious or outlandish. One project being considered is the construction of a large pipeline from the Mississippi River, which is 1000s of miles away. The basic idea is to take water from the Mississippi, pump it 1000s of miles, to the Colorado River. Wow
One problem that is mind-boggling is the cost of over $14 billion and the time to build. It could take 30 years to build. As you can see, this proposed proposal would require a massive amount of capital. My guess is the federal government would be on the hook for funding this proposal.
In addition, building large infrastructure projects have become difficult, because of the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires detailed environmental impact statements to be produced and evaluated for large new infrastructure projects.
Another issue would be Midwestern states filing lawsuits restricting water diversions, along with passing laws restricting water diversions. My guess is pumping water from the Mississippi would be slim.
What really needs to be done, is for everyone to push for the conservation of water. However, that is not going to be a cure for the problem. People look at conservation alternatives as being less palatable than big infrastructure projects. There are no easy fixes.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Enjoy the show
Euphemism: a mild or indirect word or expression substituted for one considered to be too harsh or blunt when referring to something unpleasant or embarrassing.
I would call the rape and torture of children unpleasant and embarrassing.
Why should we care about softening the language to describe a monster who would do something like that?
Pedophiles. Yes, they are harsh and embarrassing creatures.
They are not Minor Attracted People.
They are monsters.
Don’t let these pseudo-progressive morons convince you they deserve any sympathy or respect.
In other ironic news, the residents of Mexico City are tired of all the “hipsters” from California moving to Mexico.
They say it’s cheaper to live there and they are paying higher than the going rate to procure shelter, which is driving up property values and rents.
It seems they need a wall to keep all the Americans out.
Meanwhile, the border is “closed” and “secure”.
Hosts on CNN are being fired.
Cuomo is gone and says he’s happy working for a new network with even fewer viewers.
The bloated Brian Stelter is now axed.
The new owners of CNN want to focus more on “fact-based reporting and less on opinion.”
Jim Acosta and Don Lemon are next on the chopping block.
The now debunked “Russian Disinformation” campaign about Hunter Biden’s laptop is coming back to haunt the network.
Can you imagine if the DOJ had a video of Donald Trump Jr. weighing out 20.7 grams of crack with a hooker?
Having sex and arguing with a Russian hooker over the $10,000 payment he’s waiting on from his father.
They’ve had all that and more on Hunter for years and it’s all coming out now.
Enjoy the show.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
