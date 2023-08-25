Big business and the people
Here are some random thoughts about big business’s concern for the people.
The SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors voted several weeks ago, unanimously, to approve a strike by tens of thousands of Hollywood actors, widening the scope of labor unrest. The vote came after negotiations between the actors union and major studios failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.
Actors have been battling studios for a pact that would deliver better pay and residuals from streaming. “We are the victims here,“ SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity.” Hey, stand in line. “They are on the wrong side of history at this moment.”
Recently Disney chief Bob Iger appeared on TV and accused actors and writers of “not being realistic” in their demands. Drescher said: “We are all going to be in trouble. We can be replaced by machines and big business.” Of course, the alternative is for corporations to make smaller profits.
California regulators recently announced their plans to cap orphaned oil wells across the state, including wells in a South Central Los Angeles residential neighborhood. The effort is part of a new push to close problem sites that have posed health risks to communities across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom earmarked $100 million in the state budget to address the issue. It’s about time.
Years ago federal inspectors from the US Environmental Protection Agency became ill during a site visit and the facility was shut down. In March 2022, a search warrant was served regarding the site. The California Highway Patrol and a locksmith had to cut through the front gates’ locks, after the operators refused to comply with the state agency’s requests for inspection. What they discovered remains to be seen. Stay tuned.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
This proves that Dems are wrong
So in community colleges 19% call themselves conservative and 37.1% liberal. Liberal arts colleges 3.9 percent call themselves conservative 61% liberal. Of 7,243 professors, 3,623 are Democrats and 314 are registered Republican.
So our extreme-left liberal progressive Kool-Aid-drinking Democrats are wrong.
The best teacher I ever had was Robert Bedner, my government teacher. When we had discussions, if we would argue the Democrat side, he would argue the Republican side, or if we argued the Republican side, he would argue the Democrats’ side — not like a college professor.
So the old fool in the White House has taken a year’s vacation in 2½ years. It took Donald Trump four years to take a year and the mainstream media jacked him up every time he went golfing. He who knows all, sees all and walks on water took eight years to take a year’s vacation.
So inflation was 1.7% when he took office and, because of his policies, he drove it up to over 9%, so now it’s only 3.2%; that’s Bidenomics.
Ford motor company lost $4 billion this year on the climate nazis’ electric vehicles. Now they have lots full off cars nobody is buying. Even the International Chess Federation is banning trans men who identify as women from women’s chess play.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
