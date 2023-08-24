Child’s gender ID is their business
Dave Walker: “(T)here are videos showing activist teachers laughing about keeping parents in the dark about how they engaged elementary school children in bringing transgender indoctrination to them. Guy Marsh’s continued denials about this happening don’t make the videos or shock disappear.”
I’ve denied nothing. I said, “I couldn’t find such videos. Dave Walker may point to one or two in a subsequent letter” (May 24). He has pointed to nothing.
Dave Walker: “The idea that a child’s gender identity is only the business of a young, immature, impressionable child is ludicrous.”
When a parent is a transphobe and potentially violent or otherwise abusive, a child’s gender identity is only their business. It lies at the heart of common-sense school policies designed to keep students alive and well. And isn’t it odd that people like Dave Walker never speak out against, for example, the intrusive Greg Abbott’s order to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services to investigate parents of transgender children to prosecute them?
Dave Walker: “Parents must care for their children and not for the schools to go behind parents’ backs to indoctrinate their bewildered children secretly.” The reason Dave Walker has dodged my question, “Did you choose your gender?” is because the only logical answer — No — would fatally undermine his idiotic assertion that human beings can be coaxed into changing their gender identity.
Dave Walker: “Transgenderism in schools is a wedge issue that goes to the very heart of the nuclear family. It’s meant to divide child against parent, thus destroying the family unit and the culture.”
As evidenced by the recent rollbacks of laws prohibiting child labor, the growing need for many parents to work two or three jobs simultaneously, and ever-increasing economic pressures generally, capitalism is destroying the family unit, not transgenderism. But good riddance to the capitalist social construct “nuclear family.”
Transphobia isn’t incidental prejudice. The ruling class uses oppression under capitalism to divide the working class, as gender roles are vital to capitalism. In essence, the agricultural revolution enabled humans to create surpluses, which allowed some people, mainly men, to accumulate wealth.
To accommodate the bequeathing of wealth to their children, a rigid social order was established over time that instituted monogamy and gender roles so that men could ensure their paternity. Indeed, the “nuclear family” is a relatively recent social fabrication that subjugates women, LGBTQ people, and other nonconformists.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Musing about items in the news
Every US citizen should ask themselves one simple question — why would the US government be concerned by a corruption investigation into an obscure Ukraine energy company?
Corruption was and probably still is a daily occurrence in Ukraine. If for some reason the US government was concerned about corruption in Ukraine, why was it handled by Vice President (Joe) Biden?
A special counsel is certainly warranted in the Hunter Biden criminal activities but not the one the Department of Justice appointed. Think about it, the US Attorney for Delaware prepared the “sweetheart” deal for Hunter which was blown up by the judge with a simple question. The US Attorney for Delaware then supposedly requested US Attorney General Garland to appoint him as Special Counsel which the AG did. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house.
The California Highway Patrol in the Central Valley arrested 55 individuals on the growing-in-popularity “smash and grab” crime. Now we hope the district attorneys do their job and fully prosecute the suspects. Is Southern California up next?
President (Joe) Biden challenged Americans to provide one example of him not doing his job. Challenge taken: The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan can easily be classified as unsuccessful unless one counts the preventable deaths of 13 armed forces personal.
The plight of Appalachia is being totally overlooked by the US government. Unemployment, drug use and poverty are way above the norms of the rest of the US. Many people raised in Appalachia have no hope right from the start born in poverty, grow up in poverty, and die in poverty.
A lot of attention is given to poverty in the inner cities, and rightly so, but don’t forget the people of Appalachia.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.