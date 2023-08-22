Where is sense of common sense?
Is there a complete lack of personal responsibility and common sense left in our society?
Though the article in the Antelope Valley Press on July 21 does not give a complete picture of the situation, how does a jury award someone $800,000 for a burn caused by a hot Chicken McNugget? The article states that the girl “received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive thru.” A separate article states that the mother handed the Happy Meal to her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat.
Is the restaurant responsible for a 4-year-old dropping a knowingly hot item into her lap? Does the mother hold no responsibility? The girl’s parents said the fast food chain and franchise owner failed to warn customers about the dangers of the hot food. Seriously? People need to be warned about the dangers of hot food? A second-degree burn is “a mild to moderate burn” and some severe ones can be painful and cause scarring, but $800,000? The really scary thing is the family originally asked for $15 million.
Do people serving on juries not realize that the cost of these exorbitant awards come back to affect everyone with higher costs? The restaurant insurance goes up so prices increase. It’s common sense. Where has it gone?
My wife received a probable second-degree burn when a popcorn kernel jumped out of the popcorn popper and landed in a sensitive area. She said it was very painful as well as embarrassing but we laughed about the entire situation. I guess we missed out there.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
The oddball things they write about
Just when I think I have read it all by our super ultra-far-right fascist conservatives, they come up with more oddball things to write about.
One writer who is always professing to be a Christian in many of their letters recently submitted a very un-Christian letter. One would have to ask themselves: Is this the type of letter Jesus would write?
In their letter they believe the president, and his son will be going to jail., They wrote: “Who will take your place? Cackle Bird? No, her head still hasn’t recovered Willie Brown’s headboard bumping.”
What they are referring to is in the mid-1990s, Vice President Kamala Harris and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown dated. Although Brown was legally married at the time, he had been estranged from his wife since 1981.
This writer never writes anything negative about Donald Trump and his numerous affairs, including one with a porn star while being married.
Then we have another frequent writer who believes the Heartland Institute study on weather is the greatest thing since pre-sliced bread. What they fail to mention is the Heartland Institute is a super-far-right conservative think tank known for its rejection of scientific consensus. This includes the negative health impacts of smoking.
This writer wonders why Bill Gates in building a nuclear power plant in Montana. The plant is being built in Wyoming not Montana. The plant is developing groundbreaking technologies. The plant will be the first of its kind, with the company hoping to revolutionize the nuclear energy industry in the US to help fight climate change.
The writer wants everyone to know 1936 was as hot as it is now. 1936 was hot. 1936’s heatwave was across the Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions. It was not worldwide like today’s heatwave.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
American people to rescue again
We Americans are a different kind of people. Not only do we take care of ourselves, but we somehow have the compassion to help others in need.
This is now being shown to the world by our stopping almost everything to help our people in Hawaii who have lost all of their belongings and are in shelters and are in need of everything that they need just to stay alive.
What is amazing is that we have a track record of doing this worldwide — when a storm, fire, earthquake strikes, it’s Americans who are usually the first to show up with whatever is needed.
Who else does that? It doesn’t seem to matter if the people are friendly or not; unless that country tells us to stay out, the Americans are there and always be there. This has always been true in my lifetime and I hope that America’s attitude will not ever change.
We Americans always go in, do what is needed then quietly leave.
John Mints
Rosamond
Our border crisis keeps growing
Let’s see, if those Democratic loco lefties who support (President Joe) Biden’s never-ending open-border policy find anything wrong with this.
I just read about a mother of three young children who left Venezuela, leaving her mother behind without saying goodbye. The mother of three left after Venezuela’s economic collapse, as the neighborhood market and local public school closed down.
After traveling 52 days, she is in Chicago living in the streets with her children, her son’s pregnant girlfriend and the family dog. She dreams when she is able to work and buy a house so she can bring her mother to America.
There’s no mention of those children’s father. Why? It looks like the American tax payer will be stuck paying for the mother, her children, the son’s pregnant girlfriend and her baby.
Again no age given of her son or his girlfriend. Why? Meanwhile, the American taxpayer will be covering the cost of food, housing, medical care, education and other related social services for them.
This is only one example of thousands. A majority of those crossing Biden’s open border are crossing for economic reasons only.
Meanwhile, the influx of immigrants keeps growing and growing with no end in sight. The New York City mayor just declared a state emergency and has requested aid from the Biden administration over the immigrant problem he created turned crisis.
No one is asking where all those individuals and organizations who support this out-of-control open border policy are from. Shouldn’t they be digging deep into their own pockets to help pay for this madness?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.