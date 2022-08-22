The triggers
In a recent Vincent White letter, he once again went on the attack of Conservatives.
He states: “There are other conservatives like Thacker who espouse Christianity but stay silent, showing an unbelieving world how they feel about the hypocrisy of Christians supporting an immoral person like Trump. “
I am a Christian but by no means a biblical scholar. I do remember a verse something to the effect, why do you notice the splinter in your brother’s eye, but do not perceive the wooden beam in your own eye? Or the proverb: people that live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
He speaks of the immoral acts of President Trump but I don’t recall ever reading a letter penned by him regarding the tens of millions of Democrat party sanctioned abortions, a majority of them being black babies.
Ms. Pelosi has in fact been barred from receiving Communion from the Catholic Church due to her stance on abortion.
We all have to take the good with the bad especially when it comes to choosing our leaders.
What are the actual Trump policies that lefties disagree with? Was it keeping us out of endless wars? Or his America first policies?
Or perhaps the policies that caused the US to be a net exporter of oil and gas.
Maybe it was the policy regarding prison reform that caused the lowest rate of incarceration of Black men in 31 years.
Was it the elimination of ISIS or the unprecedented economic boom that you didn’t like?
There’s not enough space here to list the many achievements.
I’d like to hear what it is that really triggers you guys and causes you to go stark raving mad and embarrass yourselves.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Stop kicking the can
High level nuclear waste is odorless, tasteless, invisible, and remains extremely lethal for 250,000 years, but right now there is not one country on earth with an operational waste dump to store it.
Future generations will remain endangered unless we begin to comprehend the staggering timescales of nuclear waste disposal.
More than a quarter million metric tons of highly radioactive waste sits in temporary storage near nuclear power plants and weapons production facilities worldwide, with over 90,000 metric tons in the US alone.
Each year high level nuclear waste in the US increases by more than 2,000 metric tons.
Plutonium-239 has a half-life of 24,000 years, remains extremely lethal for 250,000 years, and needs to be safely stored for up to a million years which is the estimated length of time needed to ensure radioactive decay.
One million years is a longer stretch of time than the period since Neanderthals first appeared.
Any potential site for construction of a deep geological repository for spent nuclear fuel must provide a seismically stable location, be made of impermeable material with little risk of water infiltration, and not be in a politically controversial location.
The US spent $15 billion toward building a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada just 90 miles outside of Las Vegas.
In 2009 the project was scrapped, and the facility never became operational. All the tunnels let in water. A leak in radioactive materials would poison the underground water supply, while a serious breach of plutonium would render the entire American South West uninhabitable for thousands of years. Estimated cost for completion is an additional $81 billion.
We are sitting on a ticking time bomb, hoping that future generations will provide an answer. Let’s stop kicking the can down the road.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
