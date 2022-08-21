Clean up your act
Todays issue is spectrum. Their programming need a lot of help.
When they put “one moment please” it is not one moment, it sometimes turns into hours.
I have never seen so many reruns or reports in my life. As I have watching cable — Spectrum.
Its bad enough seeing something you’ve seen before, examples are progressive, medicare, Geico, and lets not forget Camp Lejeune ads the list goes on.
Some ads are back to back, after you’ve seen it 20 times, isn’t that enough? Who’s the brain scientist that came up with the idea to put a reminder in the top right hand corner to let people know there is a program to watch in the next hours or days, when its already been advertised 20 times already.
Topic, medications. I wonder how many of your subscribers are sick of watching ads for meds. If you have a medical condition, call your doctor. I, we don’t need to see that waste of time on T.V. T.V. ads are fine, Spectrum doesn’t have to cram it down our throat time after time after time.
When they put “to be announced” on the screen, did someone not show up for work to program what’s on TV.
Instead of “to be announced” put something in its place, don’t leave people hanging. I’m not surprised that some people only pay part of their bill because of the blank T.B.A.
I asked myself, does the cable company have any morals or common decentcy. If you have small children watching TV, is it proper to show women in their underwear, or to advertise a medication to straiten a mans penis, or a ad to show what kind of pd to use during a womens period.
Lets get out act together Spectrum and clean up your act.
Bruce Kunzler
California City
‘They’ did it
They have defunded the police, layed of boarder patrol agents but they have added IRS armed agents.
Do you feel safer now?
Jenny Fandrick
Pearblossom
Will there be apologies?
What a pleasant surprise, to see our liberal, Trump haters, wait for all the “facts” to be revealed in the FBI raid on Mr. Trump’s home.
The chortling and glee already opined, reminds me of ... “Trump is a Commie Ruse.”
“Trump is a “Soviet Spy” and every other headline “news” report, etc, quoted by these same letter writes, stating soundly, that “they got Trump” for “Russian collusion, obstruction” etc — only, later, after all the facts were revealed, showed Trump was innocent, and pants suit Hillary was holding the bag ...
So, if the facts show Trump as innocent, how many of our liberal opiners will writer apologies letters? Got it — same as last time — None.
All may not be lost. As they keep cackleing, maybe we can get some eggs, at a good price — because in Biden’s America, eggs are only for the very wealthy.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Controlling the power
That’s Epic.
Not a long poem, typically one derived from ancient oral tradition, narrating the deeds and adventures of heroic or legendary figures or the history of a nation.
Not even relating to or characteristic of an epic or epics, neither heroic or grand in scale or character, or particularly impressive or remarkable.
Instead, it’s the city of Palmdale getting into the power game.
Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice.
All Palmdale residents will be “automatically enrolled” on October 1st.
Imagine my confidence when I read, “EPIC will be managed and overseen by the Palmdale City Council.”
I’ve learned this from a little post card that came in the mail this week.
I’ve already visited their website, PalmdaleEPICEnergy.com to opt-out, but apparently, I have to wait for an “enrollment letter” for the opt-out to be processed.
The post card must not be the enrollment letter as I filled in all the information, and it wouldn’t process my request.
I’m already 11 years into a contract with SCE and another solar provider and the last thing I need is a third middleman controlling my power.
I’m not opposed to energy alternatives, but we shouldn’t have to opt-out of something we’ve never opted into.
Palmdale should have said, “This is what we are starting October 1, 2022. If you want to Opt-In, let us know.”
I’ll wait for the enrollment letter and give it another try.
Good luck, Palmdale.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Lying to the people
I would ask the writer what data he used to conclude that “…the real victims …were all the American people…who were duped by this snake oil salesman.” (AV Press L2E 8/15/22). “…two impeachments of Trump clearly justified…”
By what? Testimony by the administrative state and congressional Democrats, some clearly lying (Schiff), who hate and fear him because he dare try to “drain the swamp”? Trump’s executive order attempting to reclassify 2.8 million federal civilian employees as “at will” employees, subject to firing, assured that fear.
The second impeachment was a joke, done by Trump haters in congress, without due process, after Trump was out of office. The Senate twice refused to convict. Impeachment was intended to assure he would be out of politics forever.
The Jan6 commission is illegitimate (not constituted IAW House rules), consists of only those who voted to impeach, used no due process, no exculpatory evidence allowed, with lies and hearsay permitted. Chairman Bennie Thompson said Trump “summoned” a mob that was “heavily armed” and Trump supporters were “…savagely beating and killing law enforcement officers …”, all lies.
The Mar-a-Lago FBI raid was unprecedented, unnecessary and probably illegal. GSA moved that stuff to Florida.
The “big lie” is that there was no election fraud, that Biden won by a large margin. Data opposing that view is at https://hereistheevidence.com/ and 2000 Mules (https://tv.gab.com) that expose massive fraud, sworn to by hundreds of witnesses in the former and documented electronically in the latter.
I suggest that deniers look them up to get better insight than the MSM opinion espoused by NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO, LA Times and The Guardian, all known to have lied to the People.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Death and taxes
I did not know if I should laugh or cry when I read a recent letter written by one of the Press’s frequently ultra-far right conservative ramblers who rarely makes little sense when their pen is put to paper with their writings.
To me, reading the many conservative letters, is much like reading the daily comics, they provide comic relief.
In one of the latest letters, one conservative compares the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, to Adolf Hitler’s Brown-Shirt Sturmabteilung, Storm Troopers.
Wow that is a far reach. I wonder if they did some research into the hiring of new IRS personnel? My guess is a big fat no.
Even, Congressman Kevin McCarthy has piped in on this by stating; “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you with 710,000 new audits for Americans who earn less than $75k.”
Talk about misleading. According to the IRS, not all, of the new hires are going be auditors, or work in enforcement. Half of the IRS workforce is close to retirement. The IRS’s plan is to simply maintain current levels.
Currently, the IRS has approximately 80,000 employees. With 50,000 people retiring in the new few years, Natasha Sarin, Tax Policy, and Implementation Treasury Counselor has said; “a lot of this hiring is about replacing those people.”
Republican members of Congress and right-wing media figures have launched a new line of attack against Democrats. Even former IRS Commissioner, John Koskinen, has said “the agency is down from around 100,000 employees he had when he left the agency.” He also said; “it was clear that the agency was in the grip of a systematic attempt by the GOP to weaken it.’
Nobody loves tax collectors. However, as Benjamin Franklin, said; “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
See you at the World Series
Okay, folks, how about The Cleveland Pussy-Cats? Or the Cleveland Cannibals – that should not offend anybody. Yet The Cleveland Indians baseball team are now the Cleveland Guardians?
Boy-Howdy, guardians of what? The God-Given right of stupidity? Or poltroonism? Of Trying not to be offensive? To anybody?
I was born in Cleveland and in those days the Indians and the NY Yankees were on top — the tall hogs at the trough in those days — and right now, 8-17, the Tribe are at the top of the AL, central division, (a bit precariously but —) It’s where they should be — like when they used to be the Cleveland Indians! Go Tribe! See you at the 2022 World Series!
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Chain of custody
As someone who worked with classified documents for over 30 years, I have some questions regarding the raid of Trumps residence.
Every program will have a security and classification guide for the handling of documents, storage marking to include portion marking, every paragraph must be marked with its classification. Declassification or changing classification is rare but there is a process. All classified documents have a change of custody process, if you sign for a document, you are responsible, if you give it to someone else, they sign a receipt which you keep. That chain of custody continues until it is returned to the document control office. If a document is purposely destroyed there is a paper trail. In the case of the White House, they still have procedures to follow. My guess is if the president wants to declassify a document the Security Officer would have the president sign a declassification form, then the document would be stamped on all pages “Declassified on authority of POTUS” or something similar and dated.
If a process is not followed any staffer could simply stamp a document unclassified then release to the press. There needs to be a paper trail. Regarding documents that ended up at Mar-a-Largo, the white house security office should have inspected every box leaving a secure environment.
There is no evidence the president boxed any documents himself, so the investigation should start with the security office at the White House. Regarding the classified documents, the person responsible is the last person who signed the chain of custody.
If it wasn’t the former president, then a staffer or security officer may have signed in which Trump may be off the hook. Bottom line I think the White House staff bears more responsibility for this mess.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Here’s the problem ...
Politics and politicians may just be the most dangerous group of people in America today. Not all are bad but many live on lies, deceit, and deception.
It seems that the democrats are after the republicans and the republicans are after the democrats. It’s like an unruly kindergarten class.
If we had a sudden national emergency, what would they all do? Would they argue until we are all done in? Could they work together, I doubt it.
The American system depends on the rule of law. We came together over Pearl Harbor and 9/11. But, would we come together in the if attacked by terrorists, Russia or China? Will there be a dash to Canada like there was during the Viet Nam war?
With liberal thinking pervading colleges these days, is patriotism still important? Are the youth going to give every excuse to not serve their country? Do they really care about their country? Would they rather stay home and play video games or step up to help?
Democracy in America is not easy. It requires advanced citizenship. You’ve got to want it badly and practice it to live here. If you run roughshod over the rules, it’s going to get you. The American dream is elusive. Those people who are unhappy here aren’t helping in the quest for the dream within the American democracy.
And it’s the far left liberals and their like minded politicians that are the problem. Politicians should be in support of our system if they are in a position to govern. Their dissatisfaction should not pervade their governance. And what’s really nuts is that they don’t seem know what they want, how to get it, and then what will happen if they change things To get it.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
