How can reports be questioned?
The text below is promoted by the Antelope Valley Press article, “The fake climate consensus — It’s manufactured,” published Aug. 10.
Within this article, Mr. John Stossel, has “cheery picked” (identified) a single climate scientist, (Ms. Judith Curry), that became disenchanted with the Untied Nations International Panel Climate Change (UN-IPCC) politics and embraced the “Climate Intelligent” (CLINTEL) organization. (https://nypost.com/2023/08/09/climate-scientist-admits-the-overwhelming-consensus-is-manufactured/)
“The CLINTEL organization was formed during 2019, by retired professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and journalist Marcel Crok, both with strong political, professional and financial connections to the fossil fuel industry and influential right-wing and libertarian think tanks, many of which are known for working tirelessly over the years to thwart climate action.” (https://insideclimatenews.org/news/23082022/experts-debunk-viral-post-claiming-1100-scientists-say-theres-no-climate-emergency/)
“The fake climate consensus — It’s manufactured” article is Mr. Stossel’s second article addressing climate change. “Predictability, mush of the hot air is coming from Washington,” published in the Antelope Valley Press (July 27) preceded the above. My response to this article was published in the Valley Press on Aug. 3.
With the increasing frequency of all the unusual droughts / floods / fires / storms severities and damages all over the world, it is inconceivable to me that anyone can intelligently question the most recent UN-IPCC reports.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Assembly bill is discriminatory
Assemblymembers Tom Lackey, Diane Dixon, Heath Flora and Gail Pellerin have authored discriminatory legislation: Assembly Bill 1302.
AB 1302 has been promoted as a bill that will help people adopted in California to get copies of our original birth certificates. Instead, AB 1302 will require adoptees to go to court (not vital records like non-adoptees) to request copies of our certificates.
The bill also requires the permission of both of our biological parents to have their names remain on our copies of our certificates. If they don’t give permission, then their names are omitted from our original birth certificates. Non-adoptees don’t have to ask permission from their biological parents to have their names remain on their certificates.
Why do California legislators think that adult adoptees have to do this since our biological parents were never legally promised anonymity or privacy from us?
AB 1302 is treats adoptees as second class citizens and violates our constitutional rights as Americans.
I urge all of your readers to read the text of the bill for themselves on Legiscan and then ask these legislators to kill this dumpster fire of a bill.
Mara Parker
Trinidad, Calif.
