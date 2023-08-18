Betting farm on climate change
A recent letter pushed back on the false reassurances that climate change “won’t be so bad.”
Even for a handsome paycheck from Big Carbon, I would not put the one planet that supports life (ours) at risk. Nothing could be more immoral. Yet, these are the new “tactics” of the Heritage Society. Isn’t a healthy planet part of our heritage?
How serious is the climate mankind has ushered into being? The climate was stable for 12,000 years with CO2 at about 280 parts per million (ppm). A stable civilization developed. Until the industrial revolution. Now it at 420 ppm, and temperatures have risen (as high as 800.000 years ago).
What are the effects? A billion dollars-plus in disasters (floods, hurricanes, heat waves, droughts, etc.) has increased 5-9 times since 1980. Have we had enough or will we “bet the farm” by electing foot draggers to high office?
Jan Freed
Los Angeles
Capitalist world order causes wars
John Manning: “Since the end of World War II, the US has been largely responsible for building a world order that … has kept the peace between the great superpowers and generated decades of growth that has lifted billions out of poverty.”
The threat of mutually assured nuclear destruction barely maintained the peace between superpowers, while the mainly US-imposed capitalist world order caused dozens of proxy wars. Accompanying those proxy wars since WWII, the US has overthrown democratically elected governments in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Congo, Guatemala, Honduras and Iran. It’s nothing to be proud of.
And the claim that capitalism has lifted billions from poverty is deceptive. The criterion employed toward that claim sets the bar exceedingly low and fails to elucidate global inequality’s tremendous growth.
The marker used to measure poverty is the UN’s “Millennium Goal” of $1.25 per day per person, far below realistic liveable conditions. Many health researchers observe “the ethical poverty line” of $3.20 per day (as of 2022).
In brief, the assertion that “capitalism has lifted billions from poverty” is nothing more than bourgeois sophistry.
John Manning: “If you’re part of the radically progressive ideology seeking a revolutionary society, you need to be aware of other failed attempts to change the nature of human beings.”
So school shootings, homelessness, three-hour work commutes, widespread antidepressant usage, a lack of medical care, our atomized society, etc., are given to human nature. Yes, Marxists endeavor to change the “natural” order of things.
John Manning: “Perhaps the most common fairytale belief is the concept inherent in utilitarianism. … It’s a basic premise of ideologies such as Marxism.”
If he possessed a dilettante’s understanding of Marxist thought, John Manning would know that utilitarianism isn’t premised in Marxism and that Marx and Engles rejected utilitarianism. After all, neither of them was supportive of general ethical theories to begin with.
John Manning: “Marxism’s history has proven that it guarantees poverty and enforces it through totalitarian governance” (08.02.23)
On May 19, I quoted John Manning as writing, “Marxism doesn’t alleviate poverty; it guarantees it.” In response, I wrote, “John Manning hasn’t begun to prove it.” As we see here, he continues to traffic in baseless platitudes he cannot defend.
Finally, when reading John Manning’s letters, I often think the writings of Julius Evola and René Guénon have influenced him. Maybe not. But we’ll never know since John Manning chooses to stay aloof from other writers.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
