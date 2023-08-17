Do something for Lancaster station
What is being done to improve the state of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station? Anything?
It’s been made painfully clear to us that the Lancaster station is by far the busiest station in the county and is horribly understaffed and underfunded, suffers from poor moral, etc. It sounds to me like the Lancaster station is basically in a shambles. So what is being done?
I have no idea whose responsibility this is, or who has the power to affect change in this matter. I don’t know if the Lancaster city leadership has any authority here, or if it’s in the hands of higher level county officials or what, but something needs to happen. We deserve proper law enforcement here, and the officers of that station deserve proper staffing and working conditions. It sounds to me like what we need, in addition to filling the vacancies at Lancaster, is an entire second station to handle all those unincorporated areas and such.
If the Lancaster mayor and city council have no direct power in this matter, then they need to speak to whoever does. Something absolutely needs to be done.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
You would know if you watched news
RE: Vincent White’s letter printed 8-8-23: Thacker would have failed a marketing class.
Note to Mr. White: I did pass marketing class, at a Southern California junior college in 1976, after three tours overseas, defending your right to exercise free speech, so you could castigate myself and others you disagree with on many issues.
There was nothing in my letter that wasn’t true — as you learn, if would watch a news channel that reports all the news.
Joe Biden is corrupt, and he will pay.
As for Mr. Trump, at no time have I ever defended him on marriage infidelity, except to kiddingly say I am glad he likes women.
As for being civil,nothing in my letter was spoken in hate. Unlike you, I tend to agree with Thomas Paine: “He who dares not offend, cannot be honest.”
You are correct that the GOP needs Democrats to vote GOP; No matter who it is. And, sir, they will, especially if it is Mr. Trump or Mr. Scott. So be prepared to have your incompetent president retire and go home.
Oh, and until you can go and do what I did, from 1968 through 1974 — and then my education — stop assuming that because I do not have a college degree or that I am simple.
I can’t wait for your outrage on my letter, if it is printed, on why liberals cannot be Christians. You, sir, are going to be beside yourself.
P.S. I don’t tell people who to vote for. I tell them to vote for the person — no matter which party — who comes closest to what they believe.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Which politicians did these things?
Time for fun and games. There will be three politicians, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis, and ten statements about them. Your job is to connect the statement with the correct politician.
1. He has almost destroyed the Florida economy in just one year.
2. He has been indicted thrice and the number may be growing — quite an accomplishment.
3. He became president with a 10% unemployment rate and brought it down to 3.5% in just over a year.
4. He has declared that slavery was good for slaves because they developed new skills they could use if they weren’t slaves.
5. He ended the war in Afghanistan after 20 years and hasn’t started a new war.
6. He got fake electors in seven states so that the real electoral ballots wouldn’t be counted and he could become president. It was all an illegal hoax.
7. He got Congress to pass a much needed $2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill. All the governors — Republican and Democratic — have grabbed the money.
8. Disney really doesn’t like him.
9. This politician is the most likely to end up in jail.
10. He has never interfered with the DOJ or with the attorney general.
Answers: Biden 3, 5, 7,10 / Trump 2, 6, 9 / DeSantis 1, 4, 8.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A slogan for the situation today
I think it is now time to unfurl the aphorism” “FREE TRUMP.”
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
