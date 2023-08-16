Defining gender dysphoria
Gender dysphoria means to “… bring their body into conformity with how they feel and what they think, even if those thoughts and feelings do not correspond with reality. Men who feel like they should have been born a woman aren’t counseled to live like a man. Rather, they are told to dress like a woman, take estrogen and, in some cases, amputate perfectly healthy body parts. Women who identify as men are sometimes encouraged inject testosterone, get double mastectomies, have hysterectomies, and even have medical professionals sew freshly carved skin from their own bodies to look like male genitalia. “What Does the Bible Say About Transgenderism?” (https://www.knowingjesusministries.co/articles/what-does-the-bible-say-about-transgenderism/).
Mr. Marsh stated that the parents “… may be prejudicial toward transgendered people.” However, it is a scientific fact “… that critical parts of the brain involved in decision-making are not fully developed until years later at age 25 or so.” (“Brain Maturity Extends Well Beyond Teen Years,” npr.org, Oct. 10, 2011.)
I would not want my child or grandchild to place their trust in the school with their gender identity. What if my child/grandchild’s feelings are wrong?
Mr. Marsh states that the percentage [of transgender changing back] is low with only “1% of gender-affirming patients regret their surgeries.” The 1% alluded to by Marsh is contested “because the rate a study finds relies on how detransition is defined. The broader your definition of detransition, the higher the percentage is likely to be. A much higher rate (13%) is observed if you include trans people who detransitioned temporarily due to family or social pressure, and ones who only transitioned socially, without taking medical steps. ( “The Trans ‘Detransition’ Wars,” https://slate.com/human-interest/2023/01/trans-detransition-facts-research-study-atlantic.html, Jan. 10)
Lastly, Marsh writes, “Nature makes mistakes. Bringing about one’s authentic self is the correction.” Genesis 1:27, 28 states: “God created mankind in his image; in the image of God, he created them; male and female He created them. God blessed them and God said to them: Be fertile and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it.”
“There were upwards of 70 different gender identities being used by people in the trans community. But the Bible is clear that God made people to be either men or women. Nothing else.”
“A woman shall not wear a man’s garment, nor shall a man put on a woman’s cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God.” — Deuteronomy 22:5
Why are they still lawyers?
So if ethics is a cornerstone of being a lawyer, how come (Jerry) Nadler, Eric Swalwell and Shiftless (Adam Schiff) still belong to the bar?
Is banning incandescent light really going to save the world? In Scotland they cut down 15.7 million healthy trees to appease the climate nazis and install wind turbines. They also dug up lots of peat, which traps and holds CO2. That makes sense to me.
Let’s see now, on March 17, prodigal son admits the laptop is his. On March 18 comes the Donald Trump indictment news.
On June 8, the FBI doc alleges big guy bribe. On June 9, Trump is indicted.
On July 26, the prodigal son deal collapses. On July 27, Trump is indicted.
On July 31, Devon Archer testifies. On Aug. 1, Trump is indicted.
Didn’t know that the Grand Canyon was one of the 9 wonders of the world?
I see Proterra EV bus company that was backed by Joe is filing for bankruptcy. They have the golden touch — everything they touch turns to garbage.
Letters to the editor are always welcome
• Make sure they have a full name, address and telephone number.
• Limit them to 400 words.
• No name-calling or profanity.
