Constant release of sun’s energy
Many people believe that our sun is a constant in energy release. It is not. This year and next our sun will be in a solar max and our Earth will warm slightly. Subsequently, our sun and our Earth will cool slightly and we will be in a solar minimum. An excellent book on this subject is the “Neglected Sun” by Vahren Holt and Luning.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
A western story here in the Valley
Boy Howdy, here’s a scenario for you, right out of an old-time Western flick. You know, like Gary Cooper or Randolph Scott. Or maybe Henry Fonda kicking bad-guy-butt in “High Noon,” or “My Darlin’ Clementine” maybe.
You see, there was this timid little eastern greenhorn, just got off the Wells Fargo Stage — or maybe it was a Greyhound bus — into this sun-scorched adobe crossroads. Think Tombstone, Ariz., here, or, maybe, Whoop-de-do, Nevada. Or — oops — maybe it was right here in the Antelope Valley.
Yep, right down there on old Sierra Highway was a little rough’n ready, three-stool — maybe four — greasy-spoon, no forks or knives-type eatery called Waldrips with a single waitress. In retrospect, it was no surprise to this new guy that she was well-armed; a holster with a pearly handled six-gun jostled on her hip and jousted for the limited elbow room. And her twitchy attitude clearly indicated that she was ready to use her cannon at any moment. True story, this, movin’ West.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Mideast feud not an equal battle
I totally agree with Diane Beard Williams’ letter on Israel. We give $10 million a day to Israel. While the United States do not have universal child care nor free college education. We subsidize Israel economy and for what? Israel government is moving toward a fascist totalitarian government for Jewish citizens. It’s already a racist fascist government for its Palestinian residents. Each day Palestinians are arrested, tortured and killed — including young Palestinians as young as 8 to 10 years old. Palestinians land, livestock and homes are destroyed, not only by Israeli soldiers and police, but by settlers. Let us take the justice point by point:
1. The US gives Israel 10 million a day. Imagine what the US could do with that money.
• Universal Child Care.
• Free College Education.
• Raising the minimum wage.
2. Israel stole the US nuclear secrets and now has between 600 and 900 nuclear bombs.
3. Israel is not a democracy. Palestinians are treated as second-class citizens. They don’t have equal rights in courts. Their land, livestock and homes can be taken at will by Israeli settlers and armed forces. Homes are destroyed. The Israeli police and army routinely break in homes and arrest you as young as 10 to 14. This happens no other place in the world.
4. All those arrested are subjected to tortured, sexually abused and killed.
5. The media presents the armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as a equal battle. The Palestinians have no army, no planes, no tanks and no seacraft. Israel uses outlawed weapons, cluster bombs, phosphos bombs, naplem, etc. I urge President Joe Biden and my government to stop all aid to Israel.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Leave others’ children out of it
My response to Guy Marsh’s Aug. 2 letter: Call me old-fashioned, but I, like many, believe parents do have parental rights that should be observed, respected, and protected. Children are not property of the state. A reminder to the writer: We are not a full fledge communist country, yet. The writer freely choose not to be a parent, so he hasn’t a clue whats it’s like being a parent. I, like many parents, believe the writer does not have the right to push alternative lifestyles on other people’s children. The writer supports the new transgender movement yet expects the children’s parents to remain silent. Don’t hold your breath on that one. As far as transgender education in public schools, it sounds more like an indoctrination into a personal belief system. I wonder who he thinks gives him that right. A warning and a reminder to all loving and caring parents: Children at a young age are very impressionable and can easily be manipulated into believing anything. Alternative lifestyles should in my opinion remain personal and private. But then again, there’s nothing like playing victim for support. Schools of public education should stick to teaching their students the basics like reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, health and computer skills in prepping them for the future. Students have enough on their hands/plate going through adolescence in this gone-wild-out-of -control society. Those who support transgender education should leave other people’s children alone and leave it to the parents. A notice to readers: A majority of those who push this are not even natural parents.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Trump spot on about election
Faux Joe (President Biden) staged a feeble campaign for POTUS. When he did have a campaign rally, the only ones who showed up were paid to be there, but in direct contrast, Donald Trump’s campaign rallies were standing room only — so popular they could have charged admission. Kamala Harris was one of the first to withdraw from the nominations but ended up as Faux Joe’s running mate and one feeble heart beat from the oval office. Tell me how all this adds up to a record 81(?) million votes for a pair of losers. How do you add a pair of negatives and come up with a positive? It must have been Biden’s plagiarized speeches.
Trump is spot on about a stolen election. We are starting to see a dollar value for the most powerful office on the planet with a Laughing Jack in control. Tell me again there isn’t a deep state running this country and the ballot box isn’t rigged. Explain how Faux Joe is rated neck-and-neck with Donald Trump in the polls when most Democrats are disgusted with Biden. There’s a coup going on right in front of us and just one more election from passing the point of no return.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
