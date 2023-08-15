Editorial Cartoon, Aug. 15, 2023

Many people believe that our sun is a constant in energy release. It is not. This year and next our sun will be in a solar max and our Earth will warm slightly. Subsequently, our sun and our Earth will cool slightly and we will be in a solar minimum. An excellent book on this subject is the “Neglected Sun” by Vahren Holt and Luning.

