Point of no return on global warming
The text below is prompted by the Antelope Valley Press letter, “No climate emergency,” published Aug., authored by Mr. Sam Kilanowski. Using references to the “Climate Intelligent” (CLINTEL) organization, completely disbelieves there is a climate change emergency as outlined by the United Nations — International Panel on Climate Change (UN-IPCC) reports.
I take total exception to Mr. Kilanowski’s article. “The CLINTEL organization was formed during 2019, by retired professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and journalist Marcel Crok, both with strong political, professional and financial connections to the fossil fuel industry and influential right-wing and libertarian think tanks, many of which are known for working tirelessly over the years to thwart climate action.” (https://insideclimatenews.org/news/23082022/experts-debunk-viral-post-claiming-1100-scientists-say-theres-no-climate-emergency/)
“Exxon knew about climate change almost 40 years ago. A recent investigation shows the oil companies understood the science before it became a public issue and spent millions to promote mis-information.” (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/exxon-knew-about-climate-change-almost-40-years-ago/)
CLINTEL has specific issues with IPCC’s climate history and projections modeling. I personally have issues with the IPCC modeling not including permafrost melting rates emitting methane producing a runaway condition. Additionally, searching the planet’s network of ocean currents known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. Oceanographers need to better understand how global warming is changing it, and how much more it could shift in the coming decades—even whether it could collapse. (https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/12/14/
1041321/ climate-change-ocean-atlantic-circulation/#:~:text= Most%20scientists %20say%20a%20collapse%20of%20the%20currents,about%20five%20inches%20off%20the%20US%20southeast%20coast.
Yes, there is a global warming reduction urgency because it takes years to implement solutions, but we may only have months remaining before the earth reaches points of no return.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Losing personal accountability
Our country’s wounds are deep. As our letters to the editor show, there is no shortage of issues to debate, sides to take, and people and groups to hold accountable for our missteps or misery.
If we are Republicans, then it’s the Democrats we must rhetorically slay for their obsession with empowering and uplifting every soul on the planet. If we’re Democrats, then it’s those “honor the rich,” overly capitalistic, “win by any means necessary” Republicans who arrogantly screw up our American Dream prospects.
We like to scream that illegals steal our job prospects, Black Lives Matter is toxic, The Proud Boys are anarchists and not wounded patriots, the Nation of Islam is too self-absorbed, and our justice system is controlled by entrenched white supremacists eager to put the disenfranchised in cells, and the free speech irritants under the jailhouse. If we are Black, we want reparations. If we are white, we scream, “Don’t blame me for my inherited generational wealth”
Every American who is not a clone of what we consider acceptable and walking in lockstep with our clique is shunned. All that energy, emotion and plotting to upset someone’s apple cart has accomplished what?
It is so easy to conveniently forget about good old-fashioned personal accountability. We love to identify the source of our pain, irritation, betrayal, professional quagmire, personal rejection, disappointment, and ambivalence but we do less and less to seek resolution or admit our own ineptness. We rarely put on our big girl panties or big boy boxers and seek resolution that requires compromise. We prefer to create false narratives and pummel our adversaries with exaggerated rhetoric on every topic on the table.
There is nothing new under the sun about humankind’s hate, domination, systemic brutality, a need for social pecking order, and the absence of common sense. What would be revolutionary is if we dared to admit what Donald Trump did to this nation was sinful and unacceptable, and will never be tolerated again. It has absolutely nothing to do with Hunter Biden, who has his own sins. And we need to decide how far we will go as a nation to uplift and empower anyone who does not actively participate in that personal and educational process. We need to stop pushing our personal group agendas and realize all that results in is damnation, conflict, and disengagement for an entire nation.
Burn your false narratives and begin real conversations. Our inaction is contributing to a national pain.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
No evidence of fraud in election
Skip Thacker writes: (Aug. 5) “Make no mistake: Normal people will decide the 2024 presidential election and no amount of election interference by the left will change that.”
There is absolutely zero evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent in any way.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency found that there had been no election fraud in the 2020 election stating the election was “the most secure in American history.”
The director of CISA, whom Donald Trump had appointed, and the agency that he had formed during his administration, publicly stated shortly after the election that any talk of a fraudulent election was simply unsubstantiated. This assessment was corroborated by other agencies in the federal government. The director of CISA was fired by Trump for speaking the truth that Trump’s claims were false.
Also, state officials, such as Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s claims of election fraud. Trump placed numerous calls to Raffensperger to illegally flip the state in Trump’s favor, demanding of him to find 11,780 votes — one more vote than Trump needed to secure Georgia.
When Trump’s demands in Georgia and six other battleground states failed, he and his co-conspirators then elicited and organized fake electors in those states to subvert the legitimate electors and flip those states and the electoral count from Joe Biden to Trump.
Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ indictment of Trump for interfering in the Georgia election will probably drop in the coming days, bringing Trump’s indictment’s to four.
Trump attempted to politicize the Department of Justice after his election loss, and to use the DOJ, among his many schemes, to overturn the election before his final attempt to overthrow the government with the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. The insurrection was simply his violent last-ditch effort to retain power after seven other illegal efforts had failed.
Moreover, state and federal courts rejected all 60 of Trump’s lawsuits that he and his sycophant attorneys, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others brought after the election as baseless and meritless.
Giuliani and Powell made false and debunked claims about the election and false claims in particular about rigged voting machines.
Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election was Machiavellian in scope. And Trump directed and was at the center of it all.
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
Respect your fellow writers
In my July 19 letter, I wrote to Mr. Guy Marsh, ”It’s my view, sir, that you view your fellow writers with contempt.” In your Aug. 2 letter you asked “Why’s that?”
I don’t want to be called a denier again for not answering the letter, so here’s my response with some quotes from your June 24 letter.
“Freeman didn’t respond because those things haven’t anything to do with climate change. Like all deniers, Ray Freeman wished to create doubt, delaying political action.”
“Steve Brewer didn’t respond because his logic also applies to cops, while he doesn’t like school teachers.”
“John Manning didn’t respond because his statement was utterly baseless.”
Like all reactionaries, these men aren’t interested in good faith argumentation, only in their domineering might makes right and to heck with the facts, sociopolitical agenda.
My definition of contempt comes from Websters New World College Dictionary: “The feeling or attitude of one who looks down on someone being low or unworthy.”
I think you show disrespect for your fellow writers, as indicated in what you’ve written. Many writers don’t have the writing skills and vocabulary that you have, but should be able to have their letters in print without having to worry about someone with perhaps superior skills.
You give the impression, Mr. Marsh, that sitting upon a throne eager to show your superiority. That hit the bullseye, didn’t it?
At any rate, I like reading your letters. They give me some good food for thought.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
