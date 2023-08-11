Which party is indoctrinating?
One frequent fascist far-right ultra conservative letter writer recently wrote:
“Young students enter college as normal young people and emerge four years later with massive debt and as America-hating socialists. If student loans are so bad, why are they still giving them out? Oh, that’s right, the liberals run all the colleges, so we have to keep them in the indoctrination business.”
According to data from the Pew Research Center, most colleges and universities align with the state’s majority political affiliations. Of the 50 states, 28 states lean conservative. Therefore, does that mean that students who attend colleges and universities in these states indoctrinate student to be American-hating socialists?
Referring to President Joe Biden, another frequent fascist far-right ultra conservative letter writer recently wrote:
“Our liberal letter opinion writers gush all over themselves about this person (and) extolling his virtues when, after careful inspection, he shows he has no redeeming virtues and is unfit to hold the office of president.”
This person’s past writings indicate they believe former President Donald Trump is the virtue of morality and commendable quality.
A frequent fascist far-right ultra-conservative letter wrote:
“All visitors to the White House are given a complete background check screening and physically searched prior to entering the White House, plus the dozens of high-tech hidden video cameras rolling 24/7 at all angles.”
The background checks are basic and consist of a credit and criminal history checks, records check to verify citizenship of family members, verification of date of birth, education, employment history, and military history. This is far less than the background investigation my employer requires.
Only 0.007 ounces of cocaine were found. This would result in a misdemeanor in the District of Columbia. The agency determined that did not warrant the expenditure of resources it would take to interview 500 people.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Administrations at fault for debt
George Jung, I proudly accept a right-wing conservative label, but I will not accept an ultra-far right or even far right-wing label by you or anyone else.
As a comparison you cited Mrs. Michelle Obama being proud of America for the first time in her adult life. The difference between me and Mrs. Obama is I was proud of my government for 80 years while Mrs. Obama, by her words, spent a significant part of her adult life not being proud of her government. To be more accurate, I should have said I am not proud of the Department of Justice and its sub-entities.
Fitch, one of three international credit rating agencies, downgraded the US credit rating from AAA to AA+. Fitch cites the US debt to income ratio as the reason for the downgrade. As he normally does, President Joe Biden immediately blamed the Trump administration for the downgrade.
From 1990 to 2008, during the 18 years of the George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, the debt doubled from $5 trillion to $10 trillion. From 2009 to 2023, during the 14 years of the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations the debt rose from $10 trillion to $32 trillion and climbing (www.statista.com). The point is that the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations are responsible for $22 trillion of the debt.
So Biden placing the debt blame on Trump is bogus. No one administration is responsible for our current debt issue.
I’m looking forward to the Trump tax cuts’ sunset in 2025, at which time Congress will need to pass legislation to keep the 2017 Trump tax cut or it will revert to the previous tax rates. Democrats in Congress have repeatedly stated they want to cancel the Trump tax cut, so get ready for a significant tax increase, which will not just affect the rich, as Democrats would have you believe.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
