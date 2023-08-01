The days of the good ol’ hotfoot
I saw it all. Today, it was a foolish bit of memorabilia and something unheard of in the enlightened 21st century.
In fifth or sixth grade, in Ohio, in the late 1940s, fellow classmate Norman Wood was a specialist in the newly emerging art and challenge of the hotfoot. Our teacher was formidable Mrs. Gertrude Clarke, with whom probably nobody ever dared to use the endearing “Trudy.” And In those days, matches were still relatively fascinating and carrying a box of the “Strike Anywheres” was — strangely — a measure of “aplomb” for any kid worth his morning hotcakes.
At that time, shoes were two-piece (upper and lower) leather creations with a tempting gap between.
Yep, you guessed it. My hulking classmate was lurking down the aisle between the rows of school desks armed with two incendiaries — one for inserting, one for striking. But ever vigilant and sturdy Mrs. Clarke was also streetwise, and like a small Sherman tank, she launched down the aisle and struck with both hands blazing, whaling the doggies out of old Norm.
It was a comical situation, but nobody dared laugh. You see, an empty schoolyard, after-school hours, could be dangerous in those — well, halcyon days of yore.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
What Trump really intends to do
On the day of his arraignment in Miami by the Department of Justice on 37 federal counts, including 31 counts of the Espionage Act, Donald Trump told his supporters that if elected president, “I will totally obliterate the deep state.”
What Trump means by deep state is the administrative state of federal agencies such as the CIA, FBI, Department of Justice, intelligence community and the Federal Communications Commission, among others. This is what the ultra-right refers to as the “shadow government.”
According to a New York Times report, Trump plans, if elected, to bring presidential authority “over every part of the federal government that now operates.” Trump and his allies plan to end protections for civil servants, ushering in the beginning of an authoritarian state — federal employees that would only be answerable to the executive branch.
Moreover, it’s more than apparent that if Trump sees the Oval Office again, he will weaponize the Department of Justice with sycophants to carry out his orders with no oversight — a private police force to target his enemies and the rule of law. The Nixon administration’s abuse of power will be a stroll through the garden compared to Trump’s.
One doesn’t need to read the tea leaves to know Trump’s true intentions. Trump in 2019 stated, “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” Most chilling is what he also said in late 2022 about his 2020 election loss: “A massive fraud of this type allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss commenting on the Times report said that a second Trump administration would be a “presidential dictatorship,” or what Nazi historian Christopher Browning writing in the Atlantic termed “isolationist fascism.”
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
No climate emergency
The UN/International Panel on Climate Change has another report (Assessment Report 6) saying the Earth is in great danger.
Local writers and cartoons (Al Gore — “Told You So”) on these pages echo this fear that “… mankind has only nine years remaining before … cataclysmic weather events … are beyond no return.” The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC by the CLINTEL Foundation rebuts the IPCC AR6.
Their conclusion: There is no climate emergency.
A short summary of IPCC AR6: “… (T)he current warming is unprecedented, is caused by us, is very dangerous, and we should stop it by reducing our CO2 emissions, preferably by enhancing the production of renewable energy”.
The CLINTEL report: “Evidence shows that the Medieval Warm Period, which coincides with a solar maximum, was unusually warm around the world …”warmer than the current period.
“Global cyclones and US hurricanes are decreasing in frequency and strength in recent decades, not increasing.”
IPCC 2014 said “there is … evidence and high agreement that long-term trends in normalized [monetary] losses have not been attributed to natural or anthropogenic climate change” and “Increasing exposure of people and economic assets has been the major cause of long-term increases in economic losses from weather- and climate-related disasters.”
Normalized global weather disaster losses as a percent of global GDP also shows decrease from 1990.
“Climate … related deaths have plummeted in the past 100 years from nearly half-a-million per decade in 1920 to a few thousand per decade today.”
In 2006, Gore said …”the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years.”
“… (T)he global sea level could rise as much as 20 feet in the near future.” “Within the decade, there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro.”
The CLINTEL Report is here: https://clintel.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Clintel-The-Frozen-Climate-Views-of-the-IPCC-online-version.pdf
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Why is that detail so important?
Well I guess the Temecula school board found out very quickly who the dictator in charge in California is. You will do as Gov. Gavin Newsom says and you will teach what he wants taught or you will be fined and you will be sued.
What happens after that? Jail, more fines or the state funding for your schools will be cut off?
The board quickly caved to avoid these threats and will use the curriculum as ordered regarding a specific required text book that teaches the “historical contributions of gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.”
Newsom says the school board’s reluctance in using this curriculum is “about extremists’ desire to control information and censor material used to teach our children.” The board had not refused to have this subject in the curriculum, but had opted for a text that they felt was more age appropriate. Newsom said a big no to that.
Why can’t we have history books that teach significant contributions of Americans without specifying their sexual orientation? Why is it so important that an elementary aged school child have that information? Does this mean that those contributors who are not gay, bisexual and transgender should have their sexual preferences stated also or will the required text name only those contributing Americans who are gay, bisexual or trans and if so why?
Why is it that school boards and parents in this state are now no longer able to have any kind of input as to what our children are seeing and learning, especially at this young age? This has nothing to do with LGBTQ. It is about government no longer acknowledging that we live in a free republic or should have any rights afforded to us as citizens of that free Republic. It is about total government control over all aspects of our lives.
Donna Arvesen
Llano
