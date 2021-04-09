Theories
Pretty bad when the president can’t string two sentences together when he is reading a teleprompter.
How about when the vice president breaks into uncontrollable hysteria when asked about the crisis at our southern border. Is she smoking something on air force 2?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Different points of view
Perspective means “the capacity to view things in their true relations or relative importance.” In his 30 March 21 letter, Dr. Manning lacks perspective when he writes about the 1960’s resulting in protesting that caused the “…class and race hatred… that are destroying us today.”
The Civil Rights Movement was necessary due to rights that was not given to African-Americans. Dr. Manning implies that the Civil Rights Movement caused hatred in society due to the fault of protestors.
Secondly, Dr. Manning writes that “…white supremacy, worship of whiteness, white privilege, etc. are racist expressions.” If this is true, how many white people are killed due to these so-called racist expressions? History is full of examples of minorities killed due to their race.
Thirdly, Dr. Manning writes, “Many on the political left truly hate others, hate what they think, how they vote, and how they live.” Previously, Manning used his late sister to imply that Biden suffers from dementia due to how he speaks. Biden was a severe stutterer. I wrote how stutterers see things differently. However, Dr. Manning failed to understand my point of view as a stutterer.
Dr. Manning writes from arrogance, which is “an attitude of superiority manifested in an overbearing manner or in presumptuous claims or assumptions.” If Manning was my doctor, and I went to see him due to a headache, he would disagree and give me a prescription for foot pain. Manning feels that his views are correct and not to be challenged.
Finally, Dr. Manning quotes Booker T. Washington, an African American, to justify his opinion but fails to write about “…Washington’s harsh treatment of rival Black newspapers and Black thinkers who dared to challenge his opinions and authority.” Booker T. Washington, 23 March 2021, history.com.
What’s wrong with understanding another viewpoint?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Dr. Google
During Biden’s preprogrammed media session on March 25, it was notable to me that Biden must have been drugged so that he could get through the event without too many mental and verbal foul ups.
As many of us may suspect, Joe must have been loaded to the gills.
The first clue was the coffee cup sized saucers that his eye sockets looked like.
Big, round and unblinking irrespective of his iris dimensions compared to a brief stop with news reporters on TV in the next week with his usual squinted eyelids.
The drugs did improve his speech pattern for most of his appearance but he faded some in later appearances and reverted to making his signature malaprops and meandering disjointed sentences.
After my Googling the question of what drugs are typically used by dementia patients, it returned three prominently used Rx prescribed drugs, Aricept, Exelon and Razadyne.
These work as chemical messenger boosters to help with memory and judgment skills in his brain.
Biden’s need for mental enhancement drugs may encourage belligerent enemies to think that we could be attacked successfully while Biden waits 30 minutes for his drug cocktail to kick in so that he may be able to comprehend the event and agree with his military advisers or weigh the partial information that he has on which to base his response decision.
I hope he doesn’t lay the decision off to his cackling VP Harris who may be laughing so hard she’s choking on her sputum of indecision.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
