Race and racism
"Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future, and renders the present inaccessible.” — Maya Angelou.
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” — Desmond Tutu
Probably the most mis-used word in the English language these days is racist. It is used seemingly in any situation. If you don’t agree with another, he’s a racist. If he’s white he’s a racist.
The race issue is real and some have endured it and some have been guilty of fostering it. Some of the accusations are taking this issue over the top and are being used as an epithet.
Blacks refer to each other using the “n” word and that seems to be ok, yet if I did it, I’d be the worst kind of racist.
Research shows friction between groups has been a fact of life forever. Our country was founded, established, and developed primarily by white Europeans. In the early days Irish men were slaves. Blacks from Africa were slaves on the plantations. They were bought and sold and the treatment of both was awful.
Many thought Obama would elevate us out of petty racism but he didn’t. Instead it’s worse.
It appears if you’re white, you’re a racist. If you have money and position, you’re a racist. If you are not a democrat, you’re a racist.
Yet one researcher says its more a difference in values. Being from different backgrounds, it seems reasonable that we have different life experiences which in turn mold our values.
I think Morgan Freeman said it best, he stated “I don’t want a Black History Month. Black History is American History; there is no White History month. The only way to end racism is to stop talking about it.”
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Only Republicans tell the ‘truth’
This opinion article is to all the independents and moderate democrats who read Mr. Brax opinion on March 31, where he stated “You can’t be a republican unless you are a racist, and think migrant children belong in cages” and several other ridiculous comments.
Mr. Brax often talks of socialism, but his comment is exactly why socialism won’t work. You can’t have a one class society where everyone contributes to the whole when you intimidate half the population.
Regarding his comments on migrant children in cages, the day his article was posted the news media had access to a facility in Texas where there were 4,100 children in a facility approved for 250, and by the way, no parents, courtesy of Joe Biden. President Trump from the beginning said if you enter illegally you will be detained separated from your children because you committed a crime and your children didn’t, and they came anyway.
Joe Biden said any child who comes across the border we will do the humane thing, but he didn’t tell the parents we’re going to put your kids in a cage that is 1,600% overcapacity built by president Obama and leave them for weeks.
Anyone who regularly reads the opinion page will note that conservative authors state facts and do not insult half the population. Liberals such as Mr. Brax have no facts and figure if they make enough insults it will stick.
I encourage Mr. Brax to continue writing baseless opinions as it will guarantee a Republican takeover of congress in 2022.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
