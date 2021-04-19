Christianity and racism
Vincent White quoted the following: “Too many people who don’t believe in Christianity are no longer willing to allow the religion to act as a moral compass.”
That’s because Christianity — the capitalist system’s proverbial “National Security Council” — has never been a moral compass. For example, although scores of Confederate/racist statues and the like have recently been dismantled, little exploration of white Christian churches sanctioning the terror behind those monuments has taken place.
White Christians are not only self-righteous and complicit relative to racism and institutionalized racism; they have erected and perpetuated the social pathology of white supremacy, which has formulated the totality of America’s immoral narrative.
Indeed, racism and white supremacy are a part of Christianity’s immoral “DNA.” So, too, do black Christian churches serve to maintain those social diseases.
By promoting the Christian Bible, which encourages slavery, racism, and white supremacy, black Christian churches help preserve the brutal disenfranchisement of black people. Only by rejecting Christianity and that which it serves — to wit, the class-divided capitalist system — will black Americans ever achieve justice.
Gary Hansen: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a college professor, accountant, butcher, or retired person, be civil in your writings. If you can’t write without witty name-calling, it’s hate speech...”
Obviously, and vocationally speaking, college professor, accountant, and butcher describe Ralph Brax, Vincent White and myself, respectively. Perhaps Gary Hansen could quote some examples of our “hate speech” within a future letter.
I will remind Mr. Hansen that citing others’ abhorrent behaviors, e.g., racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia, does (not) constitute name-calling nor certainly hate speech. To be sure, it is those who exhibit the likes of racism and transphobia who engage in hate speech.
The projecting Gary Hansen will fail to produce such examples because none exist.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Revisiting history
Judy Watson’s letter “The bar was lowered” (April 15), had me confused with this statement: “When studying the Holocaust in high school, I remember thinking ‘how did Hitler get over 6 million people to follow along blindly and not fight back?’ They took their guns away, leaving them defenseless.”
Is Judy suggesting that German Jews were well armed in 1933 when Hitler became chancellor, and that he somehow managed to take their guns away, and that if they had only been allowed to keep their guns they could have offered serious resistance to Hitler and the German Army?
The article in Wikipedia on Jews in Germany said, “In January 1933, 522,000 Jews lived in Germany. After the Nazis took power and implemented their anti-Semitic ideology and policies, the Jewish community was increasingly persecuted. About 60% (numbering around 304,000) emigrated the first six years of the Nazi dictatorship. In 1936, Jews were banned from all professional jobs, effectively preventing them from participating in education, politics, higher education and industry. Only roughly 214,000 Jews were left in Germany proper on the eve of World War II. By the end of the war, an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 German Jews had been killed by the Nazi regime.
Although Jews compromised less than 1% of the German population, Hitler’s military conquests gave him control over Jews living outside of Germany. William L. Shirer’s book, “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” said “There were some ten million Jews living in 1939 in the territories occupied by Hitler’s forces. By any estimate it is certain that nearly half of them were exterminated by the Germans.”
Up to 1933, no gun law had been passed in Germany. A gun registration program had been in effect since 1928, but that law did not outlaw guns.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
End the support
Let’s end U.S. support for the brutal Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition intervention in Yemen, and be a positive force for peace.
Lorrie Beggs
Palmdale
