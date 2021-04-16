The moral compass
In the 3 April 2021 edition of the AV Press, I used this opportunity to respond to the letters of Judy Watson, Jim Jarrett, and Jim Gardner. Ms. Stephens responded, writing, “As a fellow Christian of Franklin Graham, I am very surprised that Mr. White’s main concern wasn’t finding out the truth about the matter instead of criticizing Republicans.”
Ms. Stephens felt that it was important that she wrote two letters regarding Graham, but as a Christian Stephens chose to ignore:
Fact #1 — “Many Christian churches… are not living up to the part of our God-ordained mission to, as Proverbs 31:8-9 says, ‘…Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy…’ Instead of being the first in line to protest the brutal treatment of black bodies by law enforcement, many Christian leaders… are either deafeningly silent [or] wallowing in denial…” Evangelicals Need To Stop Giving Rest Of Us Christians A Bad Name,” The Guardian, 30 Aug 2015
Fact #2 — How can a group that for decades — and especially during the Bill Clinton presidency — insisted that character counts and that personal integrity is an essential component of presidential leadership not only turn a blind eye to the ethical and moral transgressions of Donald Trump, but also constantly defend him? “The Deepening Crisis In Evangelical Christianity,” The Atlantic, 5 July 2019.
Fact #3 — “White evangelicals are the core of Trump’s political support, and while the overwhelming number of the president’s evangelical supporters may not be racist, they are willing to back a man who openly attempts to divide people by race.” “The Cost Of The Evangelical Betrayal,” The Atlantic, 10 July 2020
The result: “Too many people who don’t believe in Christianity are no longer willing to allow the religion to act as a moral compass.”
Vincent White
Lancaster
Red vs. Blue
If your a fan of the opinion page, like myself, then you are aware of the simmering feud over who has the best GDP, Republicans or Democrats.
I couldn’t take it anymore. So, I decided to referee, what has quickly, become a Obama/ Trump showdown. God have mercy. Anyway, with rosary in hand, I said. OK. Lets get this show on the road. First stop. The gray lady.
According to the New York Times: Democrats have had the economic upper hand since WWII. But. Surprise, surprise, there’s a catch. Since economic cycles are not linked to election cycles, presidents have less impact on the economy, than we think. Sorry Democrats and Republicans, better luck next time.
I hear President Biden’s budget is a barn burner, if that helps. According to my research, the economy is far more complicated than a Red V. Blue contest. Boring, right? That reminds me. Lets get back to the Trump/Obama fight. According to the Wall Street Journal: Under Trump employment levels fell 3.5% compared to Obama’s 4.7%. President Obama’s GDP was 2.25% compared to Trump’s 2.5%. But, here’s the mother of all stats. Under Trump, poverty levels, in minority communities have dropped by 20%. Wait a minute.
The prevailing narrative has been that Trump wants to preserve white supremacy. Come to find out, he’s improving poverty levels. Racist improves poverty. That’s one for the books.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
A prayer
How sad it is to see this once great country, the land of my birth, going down a slippery slope into hell, as quickly as we can.
I will quote portions of a prayer by Pastor Joe Wright, Kansas, who I believe has “nailed it” about our country, it’s leaders and those who follow blindly.
The prayer says in part:
“Heavenly father, we come before you today to ask your forgiveness and to seek your direction and guidance. We know your word says woe to those who call evil good, but that is exactly what we have done.
We have lost our spiritual equilibrium and reversed our values. We have ridiculed the absolute truth of your word and called it pluralism. We have worshiped other gods and called it multiculturalism. We have endorsed perversion and called it alternative lifestyle. We have exploited the poor and called it the lottery. We have rewarded laziness and called it welfare. We have killed our unborn and called it choice. We have shot abortionists and called it justifiable. We have abused power and called it politics. We have neglected to discipline our children and called it building self-esteem.
We have embezzled public funds and called it essential expenses.
We have polluted the air with profanity and pornography and called it freedom of expression.
We have ridiculed the time-honored values of our forefathers and called it enlightenment. We have coveted our neighbor’s possessions and called it ambition.
Search us oh God and know our hearts today, cleanse us from every sin and set us free. Amen.
It is said that Pastor Wright’s church has received requests for copies of his prayer from India, Korea (South) and Africa.
I did not write the whole prayer, just the items listed.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
