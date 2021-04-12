Hate speech
Having an opinion is one thing, spreading hate and propaganda is another.
Most opinion writers state what they feel without name-calling, slandering others or writing long rambling hate speeches.
It doesn’t matter if you are a college professor, accountant, butcher, or retired person, be civil in your writing to others.
If you can’t write without witty name calling, it’s just hate speech and nothing else. You are not helping the problem, you are just stirring the pot.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Definition of a politician
Washington Post gave Obiden 4 pinocchios for his “facts” about Georgia voting laws. Which turn out to be less restrictive than his home state of Delaware voting laws.
Climate commisar Kerry predicted back in 2009 that the Artic would be ice free by 2014. Oops Al Bores prediction of Florida would be underwater before now in his academy award winning “Unconveinuint Truth documentary” missed by that much. Oops missed again.
Pinocchio Joe has a good ring to it. But maybe we should stop calling them names and call them what they actually are lying, lowlife, bottomfeeding professional politicians.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Liberalism vs. socialism
Mike DeBry: “Ralph Brax often talks of socialism...”
I, a Marxian socialist, have known Ralph Brax since I was enrolled in his first Vietnam War class at AVC in 1986. In 2005, Ralph and I became “backyard neighbors,” meaning our respective home’s backyards adjoin one another.
In those 35 years, throughout many classroom-based conversations and lectures, as well as an untold number of discussions at our homes, (never) has Ralph said or written anything that would suggest his being a socialist.
Although Fox “News” has a vested interest in convincing its viewers that liberals are socialists, it simply isn’t true. Ergo, those who conflate liberalism with socialism make fools of themselves.
Liberalism is supportive of the capitalist system and thus the private ownership of the means of industrial production. Socialism concerns itself with the deletion of the capitalist system and, concomitantly, establishing the social ownership and democratic administration of productive forces.
Unlike liberalism, which promotes a politically-based “representative” government, socialism advances the concept of (industrially)-based government. In other words, rather than electing politicians to represent them, workers in a socialist society would elect representatives from within their respective industries.
Moreover, socialist thought is quite hostile toward liberalism/reformism.
Writing in The Communist Manifesto, Marx and Engles wrote, “The [reformers] want all the advantages of modern social conditions without the struggles and dangers necessarily resulting therefrom. They desire the existing state of society, minus its revolutionary and disintegrating elements. They wish for a bourgeoisie without a proletariat.”
Therefore, liberalism is no less a pro-capitalist ideology than is conservatism. And its adherents do not advocate for the social ownership and democratic orchestration of the means of production. Accordingly, liberalism is no less responsible for the American working class’s horrible plight than is conservatism.
Stop making fools of yourselves.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Listen to grandma
Grandma always said, “nothing good happens after midnight.”
So an ATM machine doesn’t work at 1:10AM, guess Grandma was right.
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
No credit
Ralph Brax must be kidding giving Biden credit for the current 6% unemployment rate. Lower unemployment at this is time is a function of the COVID 19 pandemic getting somewhat under control allowing states to start opening.
The high unemployment rate was a function of states locking down. Unemployment will not lower until the federal $600 kicker to unemployment benefits runs out and people need to go back to work to collect a paycheck. When the unemployment rate goes below 4% Biden can start claiming his policies are working, until then giving Biden credit is just the far left blowing smoke.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
