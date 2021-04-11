Left or right
Here we go again with the liberal left throwing out anti-trump rhetoric without checking any facts.
On April 6 George Jung referred to President Trump as “cry baby Donny for asking Georgia secretary of state to find 11,000 votes for him.” The fact is that story was completely false and made up by the left to influence the Georgia senate race.
When the full audio was released the liberal left dropped it. Trump never asked for any votes, no numbers were ever mentioned. Anyone can Google and listen to the audio for themselves. Mr. Jung accuses the Republicans of restricting voter access referring to the new Georgia law and water access. Fact is this law is actually more liberal than the voting laws in Biden’s home state of Delaware with more early voting days.
Regarding the water, almost all states restrict solicitor’s from trying to influence voters by giving gifts and yes food and water, however on page 71 of the Georgia bill it says pollsters are not prohibited from making water available to voters in line.
The most outrageous comment is Mr. Jung referencing Republicans and illegal minors “They want to push them back over Trump’s wall.” The entire country just saw video images of three-year-old children being dropped over a 15 ft. wall into the US and cages holding children that are 1,600% over capacity in Texas, and Joe Biden says there is not a problem on the border.
Why do the liberals not check the facts, but instead take for granted whatever Biden says? Remember this is a man who can’t chew gum and walk up a set of airplane steps without falling down.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
What’s in a name?
Here’s my take on the case against Derek Chauvin. How coincidental it is that the last name of the white police officer charged with African-American George Floyd’s murder is Chauvin, which the word chauvinist, derives from.
Webster’s Dictionary defines a chauvinist as a male who has unreasoning devotion to his race. Talk about living up to his name (or in this case, living it down).
Derek Chauvin acted as a chauvinistic racist in his dehumanizing murder of the victim George Floyd.
Alice Krell
Lancaster
Sail on
Sail on “Ship of State”
Away from all the hate
That political extremists create.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
One toke over the line
One toke over the line, sweet Katie. One toke over the line. Taking naked pictures in a bong hit station. One toke over the line.
I was glad a judge sided with the Daily Mail on this issue. I don’t feel sorry for Ms. Hill.
Shouldn’t anyone who is considering running for a public office be smart enough to know it’s not in their best interest to take naked photos?
It’s not like they were old photos.
And the German Cross tattoo really sealed the deal. White supremacy just one notch short of a swastika.
You have to have the clout of Royal cred or enough celebrity privilege to get away with such blasphemy.
Like Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Now he is of pure and noble breed.
Good old Harry can get away with dressing up like a Nazi Stormtrooper for Halloween, complete with Brown Shirt boots and Swastika armband.
His wife can stop one step short of calling the Queen of England a racist and we are all supposed to feel sorry for them?
I don’t, as they sit in their multi-million dollar mansion, chewing their cud with Oprah Winfrey.
Making more millions off their Royal titles with projects solely designed for their own excoriation.
Like hammerhead sharks, feasting on their own entrails.
Maybe they’ll feel sorry for Katie and kick in a few million to cover the Daily Mail’s court costs that she now has to pay.
I wouldn’t feel sorry for any of our representatives for such behavior, right or left.
Could you imagine R. Rex Parris, Steve Hofbauer, Tom Lackey or Mike Garcia in such photos?
There would be no sympathy for them and I apologize for the truly horrifying visual.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
We’re to blame
Yes, Judy Watson, we have dumped the Republic and instituted draconian methods to control the pandemic. Do I believe that every one of your conditions and concerns exist? Yes.
I believe the Republic of the USA will reassert itself. The petty methods wielded by our public officials (example: public health worker’s happy dance in front of Bravery Brewery after needless shutdown) will go away as long as we insist on it.
We complain, we gnash our teeth over actions of our insensitive, protected, and out of touch elected officials. But…who keeps voting for these folks? The same politicians from the same political party doing the same actions with the same consequences and total lack of accountability. We have ourselves to blame.
Yvonne Des Lauriers
Palmdale
Are they that important?
Realizing this is an opinion page, I am going to make an observational complaint.
I endeavor to watch the local and national news each night starting at 6 o’clock. All of the major networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) preempt the news to show a “high speed” pursuit, an event that is controlled and orchestrated by a law enforcement supervisor in the air, supposedly to insure the safety of everyone that may come in contact with the vehicle being pursued.
Now my thought is, has the news and news media became so insignificant that we are forced to watch a “high speed” pursuit? Is this pursuit more important than the COVID, homelessness, migrants, economy, etc?
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
Doesn’t agree
Robyn Young’s letter from April 8th was the height of naïveté.
Democrats don’t want open borders? They only want a “reasonable” way for those that seek the American way? I hate to burst your bubble, but open borders is exactly what the democrats want and the executive fiat president is bumbling his way towards that.
The people aren’t coming to seek the American way, whatever that’s supposed to mean, they are coming almost exclusively to get the free stuff Biden promised them.
You know, free schools, free healthcare, welfare and they are doing it illegally — yes, jumping the border is illegal. Shipping your kids north in the hands of the cartels and putting them on American soil isn’t desperate — it is depraved and despicable.
By the way, there is a reasonable and less expensive way to immigrate here than paying several thousand dollars to coyotes and cartels. You make an application in your country of origin based on a real and justifiable fear of persecution — not just economic grounds. Why not take that easier and less dangerous way? Because they know they probably won’t be approved. Doing it illegally is their preferred method.
Finally, democrats don’t want to kill babies? Sixty-one million aborted babies would beg to differ. Your party, the democrat party, has vocally fought for and approved of this. Putting lipstick on a pig and calling your abortionist stance “choice” is only more depraved and despicable behavior.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
