Sometimes we just don’t understand the actions of others — and sometimes we just don’t need to understand, but it’s annoying, nonetheless.
A man was shot and killed Wednesday in broad daylight at the Chevron gas station at the corner of Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard, in Palmdale. As if the act, itself, wasn’t bad enough, later that day, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station deputies were tasked with chasing people off, as they attempted to conduct their murder investigation.
It seems that people kept going to the murder scene and fighting. At one point, they attempted to take it over. Luckily, deputies were able to chase them off and maintain control of the scene. Later that evening, the California Highway Patrol had to come help the deputies because a large group of people had once again gathered at the site and were fighting.
A call came over the scanner, saying the group was moving down the street toward In-N-Out. Palmdale Boulevard at one point during the day was closed down because of the commotion.
This is not a new phenomenon. A young woman was killed at Challenger Way in Lancaster last year and the same thing happened. A man was shot in his car at a gas station in Lancaster a year or so ago and again, deputies spent a good amount of time chasing them off and breaking up fights at the location of the death.
Why do people do this? Are they experiencing such shock and grief, that they feel the need to visit the site and begin arguing with others there? Or do they just happen to encounter someone they don’t like at the site and a fight ensues? It’s puzzling.
One thing is certain: Deputies conducting a murder investigation, or any other type of investigation for that matter, don’t need the added stress of acting as referees and trying to keep people from fighting. More importantly, they are not out there because they have nothing better to do. They’re out there trying to conduct an investigation that will tell them (hopefully) what happened and lead them to the person(s) responsible.
Crime scenes are taped off for a reason — to keep people out of the area and preserve evidence. That means passersby and friends or family members of the deceased need to stay out of their way and allow them to do their jobs.
The loss of life is tragic in its own right, but when it happens suddenly and for what seems like a senseless, random act of violence, it’s so much worse. The family and friends of the deceased have every right to grieve, but it should not turn into violence at the scene of the tragedy.
