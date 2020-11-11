Surprise medical billing happens when a patient goes to a hospital or doctor that is considered “out-of-network” by their insurance company. The insurance company won’t pay the full bill and the patient gets stuck with the balance.
Oftentimes, these are trauma patients who are in need of critical or life-saving medical attention.
They don’t have the capacity or time to do the research and find an in-network provider and their family members are not concerned with paperwork, they are focused on the well-being of their loved one.
Prior to COVID-19, one in five Americans received a surprise bill after seeking emergency or life-saving medical treatment — oftentimes leaving these patients and their families on the hook for thousands of dollars. As emotional strain is at an all-time high and recovering patients are unable to return to work, this financial burden could not come at a worse time.
Fortunately, this problem is being addressed at both the state and federal levels of government, but some proposals have proven to be much more effective than others. California sought to resolve the issue through price setting or cost controls, but such plans have fallen short.
Setting low rates for medical care might sound like an appealing option to lower costs, but it has diminished access to care. Currently, our state is experiencing a doctor shortage that leaves many communities underserved, particularly rural communities.
States like New York and Texas have taken a different approach and their approach is working for all parties involved, most importantly patients.
By using baseball-style arbitration or an Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) method to attack the problem, New York has successfully taken patients out of the middle of the financial disputes and decreased out-of-network billing by 34%.
As lawmakers at the federal level work on a solution to surprise medical billing, they need to follow the numbers. IDR is not only bringing insurance companies and providers to the table, but most significantly, it’s protecting patients by taking them out of the middle of these disputes and decreasing the number of surprise bills.
It’s this kind of proven approach that is working in different states and for different communities that should be prioritized on a national scale and for the residents of the Antelope Valley.
