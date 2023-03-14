Jeff Jacoby

Here is a proposition no reasonable person could argue with: There must be laws protecting minors from abuse and neglect and bringing those who hurt children to justice. Every state has such laws on its books.

Here is a second proposition: People in professions that involve frequent contact with children, such as social workers, teachers, doctors, or nurses, should be “mandated reporters” — i.e., required by law to notify officials when they learn or suspect that a child is being abused. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.