School administrators have enough to worry about when it comes to the well-being of their students. However, some nurses and other health care providers on campuses on the Los Angeles Unified School District are about to take on some extra responsibility: administering Narcan to students they suspect of overdosing.
Nine days after a 15-year-old girl died of an apparent overdose after purchasing and ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill, officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District announced plans to distribute naloxone nasal spray, also known as Narcan, to schools over the coming weeks.
Narcan is used to reverse opioid overdoses by attaching to opioid receptors and blocking and reversing the effects of the drug the person took.
High schools in the district will begin receiving the medication over the next two weeks, school officials said in a news report. There are enough doses for the high schools and additional doses will be distributed to middle and elementary school campuses as they become available. There are approximately 1,400 schools in the LA Unified district.
On-campus health care providers and nurses either have already been trained or will be soon, in administering Narcan. Training is scheduled to begin, next month.
“We have an urgent crisis on our hands,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a news report. “Research shows that the availability of naloxone along with overdose education is effective at decreasing overdoses and death — and will save lives. We will do everything in our power to ensure that not another student in our community is a victim to the growing opioid epidemic. Keeping students safe and healthy remains our highest priority.”
This is a lot for anyone — parent or not — to take in. What happened to the days when the worst trouble a child would get into involved simple pranks or maybe ditching school? If they were really “bad,” they’d smoke marijuana.
Now children as young as elementary age are at risk of overdosing? Where did we, as a society, go wrong in educating children about the dangers of drugs?
Opioids have long been associated with “dirty” drugs like heroin and were never glamorized or thought to be “cool,” like cocaine was in the ’70s and ’80s.
Of course, no one talked much about the dangers of cocaine back then, either — or maybe some of us were too young to remember.
That’s not to say that some people didn’t also experiment with heroin and the like, but it normally didn’t end well — whether they became addicted or ended up dead.
No street drug, no matter how glamorized, is safe. And some prescription drugs are just as deadly.
Now, fentanyl use is on the rise and in addition to being a deadly drug because of its potency, it’s being disguised as prescription pills.
But trying to appeal to a younger base doesn’t stop there. Rainbow fentanyl, which is the drug in pill and powder form, comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes, in a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction in young adults and children, according to Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram.
The brightly-colored drugs are being seized in multiple forms, to include powder, pills and even blocks that look like sidewalk chalk.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine and so it’s taking that much more Narcan to reverse an overdose.
In addition, getting the Narcan administered as quickly as possible is of the utmost importance in saving a life.
This isn’t something that should be affecting children, but it is. While education in school seems to be necessary, education at home is even more important.
Children need to understand that the pills might look appealing because of their bright colors, but there’s nothing appealing about dying from an overdose.
Signs of an overdose include: unconsciousness, pale skin, very small pupils, faint heartbeat, vomiting, limp arms and legs, inability to speak and slow or shallow breathing.
Those who encounter fentanyl should not touch it and immediately call 911.
