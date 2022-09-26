School administrators have enough to worry about when it comes to the well-being of their students. However, some nurses and other health care providers on campuses on the Los Angeles Unified School District are about to take on some extra responsibility: administering Narcan to students they suspect of overdosing.

Nine days after a 15-year-old girl died of an apparent overdose after purchasing and ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill, officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District announced plans to distribute naloxone nasal spray, also known as Narcan, to schools over the coming weeks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.