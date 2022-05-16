Don’t kill babies
Abortion has been an issue for as long as I can remember.
My response to the issue is first, that killing babies is wrong. And second for the women who are proclaiming that they should be able to do what they want with their own bodies should remember that an abortion kills another living breathing person and it does not harm their body. Some even go so far as to assert that an unborn baby is not a person
Well, why then, if explorers on Mars find a microscopic organism, why do we call that “life on another planet?”
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Apologies
My apologies to Mr. Cooper.
My Lennonism rant wasn’t anything but fun with words.
I know you know the difference.
I wasn’t even thinking about you when I wrote it, as I didn’t mention your name in the letter.
You did open the door for it when posing Mr. Marsh, the question.
If I was assuming anything about you; it was that you could take a joke.
We all make mistakes — like when I spelled the Monkees, the Monkeys.
I knew the difference, but if Mickey Dolenz had sucker punched me because of it; I would have felt I deserved it.
I wasn’t attempting to insult your intelligence and in no way was I making any comment about your military service.
As for me, I went down with a buddy in the fall of 1979 to register for an impending draft.
Two months after I turned 18, Iran took hostages, but Jimmy Carter never gave me the call.
Carter waffled for over a year, and if I remember correctly, within one minute of Ronald Reagan being sworn in as President, the hostages were released.
Iran was afraid of Reagan, but not Carter.
It’s interesting how history repeats itself.
Your assumptions about my education are laughable.
The Lutheran elders who wrote on the slate of who I am today would chuckle themselves to Purgatory hearing you describe my restrictive parochial school indoctrination as a “fancy liberal education”.
Ironically, my teachers avoided Vietnam and military service by getting a fancy conservative education at Concordia University and then getting a magical “call from God” to preach and teach at churches/schools around America.
Thank you for your service to this county, Mr. Cooper.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Common sense
I once worked with a chemical engineer years ago who could tell you how to make almost anything including rain but he had no clue on how to get out of it.
Can’t teach common sense especially in the colleges today where they are Indoctrinating more than teaching. Common sense and the scientific community don’t mix. Solar minimum and maximum cycles have been going on for millions of years.
The “climate change scientific world” doesn’t seem to recognize that every eleven years temperature changes.
Common sense says if you stopped the flow of illegal aliens and drugs then the overdose deaths would go down. Someone dies every 5 minutes but it has nothing to do with the open border right.
Common sense would dictate one affects the other but don’t tell the liberal progressive left-wing nuts. If they want to come to America they should do it legally. If they would have been allowed to complete the wall and inforce the laws we have also could have helped.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.