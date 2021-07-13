On Friday, there was a story in the Antelope Valley Press about the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s plans to conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint.
The location of the checkpoint was not disclosed, but it was reported that it would be underway from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. As with all planned checkpoints, residents were encouraged to utilize a designated driver or stay home if they planned to drink, so they would not have to drive.
Apparently despite the warnings, some didn’t pay attention. On Sunday, another story in the Antelope Valley Press reported a total of 36 arrests were made during the Friday checkpoint. Amazingly enough, they were not all DUI-related, and interestingly enough, the majority of them were made for various other violations.
Of the 36 arrests, only five were actually for DUI — though we’d argue that five is far too many. The checkpoint was held on eastbound Avenue J near Eighth Street East.
The biggest violation Lancaster Station deputies encountered during the checkpoint was people operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license. A total of 26 drivers were arrested on that violation. Five were arrested for other criminal charges, to include driving without an ignition interlock device, a felony DUI warrant and possession of narcotics.
It’s estimated that a total of 577 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, which means most motorists were driving legally and not under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. That’s the good news.
The bad news, however, remains that a total of 36 people were not abiding by the law. It’s unclear how long they’d been driving unlicensed or without an interlock device, or with the knowledge that they had a felony DUI warrant.
It’s also not uncommon to see vehicles around the Antelope Valley with expired registration tags, so we’re surprised no one was cited for that. Or maybe they were and citations weren’t reported — just arrests.
We’re glad to see the Sheriff’s Department conducting these checkpoints. Though they may be inconvenient to some as they pass through, they are necessary. If a checkpoint takes even just one person off the street, who’s operating a vehicle under the influence, it could save someone else’s life.
