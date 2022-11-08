Jeff Jacoby

Each December, the Poynter Institute’s fact-checking website PolitiFact singles out one political statement as its “Lie of the Year.” According to the site’s editor, the term is reserved for “the most harmful and egregious falsehood we’ve seen after a year of fact-checking.” 

In 2021, PolitiFact applied the label to the campaign to whitewash the Jan. 6 Trump-instigated riot at the Capitol. Previous “Lies of Year” included claims that the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre was a hoax (2018), wild exaggerations about the Ebola virus (2014), and Barack Obama’s constant assurance that no one’s health insurance would be canceled if the Affordable Care Act were passed (2013).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.