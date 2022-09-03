We’ve been experiencing a heatwave in Southern California since Wednesday, so it’s no surprise that everyone is running their air conditioners in an effort to stay cool in these triple-digit temps.
Along with high temperatures and a high demand for electricity to run household and business air conditioners comes the flex alert that we all dreaded, but completely expected.
On Wednesday, some news outlets reported that there was a statewide flex alert in place. Businesses and residents have been asked to cut back on power usage to prevent a strain on the system amid the sweltering heatwave.
It’s suggested that thermostats be kept at 78 degrees or higher, all unnecessary lights should be turned off and people should refrain from using major appliances after 4 p.m.
Every time temperatures soar, we experience flex alerts. The last time we underwent a flex alert was on Aug. 17.
Southern California Edison customers received an email, late in the evening of Aug. 16, asking them to conserve energy the following day. They even offered credit on peoples’ bills as an incentive.
Incentives are being offered again, because if there is enough strain on the power grid, we could experience rolling blackouts. Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that point.
Many residents store medication in their refrigerators and need electricity to run oxygen machines and the like for medical reasons, and not everyone has a back-up generator.
If we think it’s bad now, wait 13 or so years, when the sale of gasoline-powered cars is banned in California and people need to charge their electric cars during a flex alert period.
Surely that many electric cars will put a further stress on an already strained power grid.
This latest flex alert, which also asks people to refrain from charging electric vehicles, comes one week after state regulators voted to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.
If state officials expect everyone to eventually drive an electric vehicle, they better focus on upgrading infrastructure and technology to adapt to the growing needs; otherwise it will likely bring disastrous results.
But why wait? Why don’t they start upgrading now so we don’t have to be uncomfortable when the temperatures begin to soar?
We can’t help but wonder if the governor and other state officials keep their thermostats at 78 degrees on the hottest days?
