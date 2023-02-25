Thomas D. Elias

The “special” legislative session on gasoline price gouging called for last Dec. 1 by Gov. Gavin Newsom has dragged on for months, still with no sign that a decision is near on whether to levy a windfall profits tax on California’s oil refiners.

There is no question about the windfall profits part of all this: When they raised gas prices nearly to the $7 per gallon level starting last February, the refiners made great gobs of money. California’s Big 5 gasoline makers — Chevron, Marathon, PBF, Phillips 66 and Valero — posted overall profits of $67.6 billion over the first nine months of 2022, nearly four times as much as they made in the same nine months in 2021.  Their yearly gains were even higher.

