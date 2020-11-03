On Sunday Oct 25, 2020, councilman Richard Loa (who was appointed to the council by his friend Steve Hofbauer) submitted a column (to the AV Press), making libelous statements and disparaging lies about me.
My opponents have used the thin veil of fake social media groups and political mailers to misquote me. They have admitted to lying in the form of “creative retelling” in a blatant attempt to divide our great city.
Loa made reference to me voting “no” to adding an “emergency” closed session item to our agenda. Policy is clear that only true items of emergency could be added. The item Loa and Hofbauer wanted to add was an “emergency” lawsuit they wanted to get approved immediately at a huge financial cost to taxpayers.
Loa and Hofbauer had days earlier engaged in an inappropriate meeting, without council approval, with one of Loa’s colleagues to sue the county. The inclusion of this matter as an “emergency” item for closed session was inappropriate and improper.
Loa has tried to paint my “No” vote against the inclusion of an improperly included closed session item as anti-westside and as an attempt to suppress voters. The truth is I sought to stop their scheme to drain the city coffers to fight an ill-considered, unnecessary, and unauthorized legal battle.
Their actions violated the checks and balances our city has in place to prevent self-serving and corrupt actions. Their assertion that I don’t care about the westside of Palmdale is absurd. I have strong personal and professional ties to the Westside (and Eastside of Palmdale) and would never seek to disenfranchise anyone.
After discussing multiple ways to ensure the westside voters would have easy access to voting, the council unanimously (and that included me) agreed to accept Loa and Hofbauer’s proposal of outside legal counsel IF, and only if, our in-house legal counsel could not reach a deal with the county.
This was yet another example of Mr. Loa and Mr. Hofbauer’s ineptitude in not using existing city resources to accomplish the goals of the council and attempting to usurp the democratic process. They would have wasted valuable city financial resources by contracting with outside counsel to do the work our City Attorney was able to accomplish at no cost to our residents.
Loa has said that women shouldn’t be in politics. Now he is putting his anti-woman stance into action. Loa and Hofbauer, have merged their campaign efforts together in unity against me, and have made me their campaign target.
Since they cannot run on a platform of their own accomplishments, they are instead using character assassination of me as their ill-conceived malignant campaign strategy. Not only is this unethical campaigning but it is bad leadership from Councilman Loa and Mayor Hofbauer.
The record is clear: I have represented the best interests of Palmdale since 2009, making no distinction as to Eastside or Westside. I strive to unite, not divide.
Our City deserves better than back-room politics, secret deals, and smear campaigns. The character assassination campaign Loa and Hofbauer have lodged against me shows that both men lack personal integrity and they want to win their titles by any means.
Becoming Mayor shouldn’t be about winning a title at all cost. Becoming Mayor should be about having the opportunity to do community service and making your city a better place.
We often hear people say, “Why don’t more people run for office?” I think the current pattern of false and disgusting attacks made against me by Loa and Hofbauer make it clear why more decent people don’t run.
Laura Bettencourt is running for mayor of Palmdale and is a current City Council member.
