It seems a large-scale effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón gained traction.
The county said, Saturday, that 715,833 petition signatures were submitted to election officials, on Wednesday, in hopes of forcing a recall election. If it happens, it will put the fate of the county’s top law enforcement officer in the hands of voters.
In all, the petition only needed 566,857 valid signatures or 10% of the county’s registered voters. A prior effort to recall the DA was initially launched, in 2021, but the organizers were unable to collect enough petition signatures.
A second plan to recall Gascón was announced, back in late January, and since then, people have been everywhere from shopping malls to grocery stores on the weekends and after work, trying to collect signatures to force the recall election.
This second effort was reportedly better funded and more organized. The fact that Gascón has repeatedly come under fire, in recent months, probably helped garner more signatures for the petition.
The most recent event for which he’s come under fire is the shooting and killing of a pair of El Monte police officers in June. The alleged shooter, Justin Flores, was provided with a plea deal, in 2021, that allowed him to avoid jail time, despite his history of arrests.
The district attorney, however, said that at the time of Flores’s plea deal, it was a logical and appropriate decision, under the circumstances, according to the report.
Locally, Gascón made headlines after admitting that the sentence he handed down to convicted sex abuser James “Hannah” Tubbs was not adequate.
Meanwhile, he’s consistently denounced the recall effort, calling it a “partisan power grab” and he’s maintained his stance, which critics have called soft on crime.
There have been no-confidence votes in Gascón issued by 37 different cities across the Southland. If that’s not indicative of how people feel about him, then nothing is.
We hope that if an election is held, he will be recalled and maybe the next district attorney will take more interest in holding criminals responsible for their crimes, instead of letting them off easy.
