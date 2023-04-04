Jeff Jacoby

As Christians enter Holy Week, Jews prepare for Passover, and Muslims approach the midpoint of Ramadan, a new survey suggests that religion and other traditional American values are weaker than they have ever been.

“Patriotism, religious faith, having children and other priorities that helped define the national character for generations are receding in importance,” reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday as it released the findings of its latest national survey conducted with NORC, a social research center at the University of Chicago. 

