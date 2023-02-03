Veronique de Rugy

Since Grover Cleveland was president, no one has accused the average politician of being principled or even consistent. Year after year, Republicans claim to care about fiscal prudence but, when in power, spend like Democrats. 

In their turn, Democrats insist that they want to engineer a transition to a green-energy economy, but their actions contradict this goal.

