Jeff Jacoby

The  Supreme Court will soon decide a pair of cases dealing with racial preferences at Harvard, the nation’s oldest private college, and the University of North Carolina, the oldest public university. How the court will rule is still unknown. But about two things we can be certain.

First, Justice Clarence Thomas will maintain, as he has in all his years on the court, that racial affirmative action is incompatible with the 14th Amendment and therefore unlawful. Second, Thomas will be smeared as an ungrateful hypocrite for opposing race-conscious admissions when he himself was the beneficiary of such policies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.