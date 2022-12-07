How would you feel if you were fleeing your country to avoid persecution and torture but found out that information that was supposed to be confidential was “accidentally” posted it to the Internet?
That’s what more than 6,000 immigrants are dealing with after their names, birthdates, nationalities and locations were posted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on its website, recently. The personal information of people seeking asylum and other protections is supposed to be kept confidential. A federal regulation generally forbids its disclosure without top officials in the Department of Homeland Security signing off on it.
According to a news report, “the agency is investigating the incident and will notify the affected immigrants — all of who are currently in its custody — about the disclosure of their information. The government will notify people who downloaded the information that they should delete it.”
The fact that the information was posted could result in deadly consequences for the immigrants who fled from countries such as China, Iran and Russia, if it gets into the wrong hands.
The news report said that the data was accidentally posted during a website update.
“Though unintentional, this release of information is a breach of policy and the agency is investigating the incident and taking all corrective actions necessary,” an ICE spokesperson said in a news report.
An ICE representative said the agency will notify immigrants of the data breach and won’t deport anyone while it evaluates whether the leaked data will affect their cases.
Those immigrants are probably living in terror of retaliation right now, especially if they are sent back to the countries from which they fled.
Asylum seekers are typically detained by ICE for a few days while their claim is evaluated. If it’s deemed the person has a valid reason for asylum, they’re allowed to stay in the United States while the case is processed. If not, they are sent back to their home country.
Though the information was up for only about five hours, it’s not clear who saw it. An immigrant advocacy group alerted ICE about the mistake, the news report said.
