How would you feel if you were fleeing your country to avoid persecution and torture but found out that information that was supposed to be confidential was “accidentally” posted it to the Internet?

That’s what more than 6,000 immigrants are dealing with after their names, birthdates, nationalities and locations were posted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on its website, recently. The personal information of people seeking asylum and other protections is supposed to be kept confidential. A federal regulation generally forbids its disclosure without top officials in the Department of Homeland Security signing off on it.

