Californians are becoming less equal every day. The state’s 100 richest residents had $815.5 billion in net worth as of September 2020, up 18% from 2019, according to Forbes.
The top 1% earned at least $659,000 in 2020.
“Income inequality has risen sharply in California over the past two decades, increasing faster in the state than in the nation as a whole.”
A researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California, Deborah Reed, said that more than two decades ago, in 1999.
In the intervening years California spent billions to fight poverty. A tech boom led Californians to gain billions in wealth.
The gain has only exacerbated the state’s income inequality, now ranked as greater than all but five states.
Low paying jobs are defined as the bottom 30% of positions ranked by wage at the national level.
In California they grew from about 25% in 2001 to 30% in 2016.
The share of middle-wage jobs — those between the 30th and 70th percentiles — shrunk during the same period, according to an analysis of the wage data by
nonprofit Next10.
The Sacramento Bee talked with policymakers, workforce development experts and workers themselves to answer that question. Their answers suggest it isn’t enough to teach more people how to write computer code.
In California, just working isn’t enough to get people out of poverty — defined by PPIC as making $34,000 per year for a family of four after accounting for the cost of living.
As of 2019, more than 30% of California workers made less than $15 per hour.
It takes 90 hours a week of working a minimum wage job for a Californian to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Rey Justo found different ways to land on his feet. He found an email in a folder he rarely checked. The letter invited him to apply to Sacramento’s program to pay resident $600 a week for nine weeks while getting trained for digital jobs such as data analyst.
He was one of 40 who got into the program, which led to a job working as a database administrator for tech firm Zennify.
“To be in a position now where I can just steadily work and not worry about income, it’s a remarkable,” he said.
California, through state and federal funds, spends more than $6 billion a year on workforce training programs, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.
