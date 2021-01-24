Children’s health and well-being is in jeopardy now more than ever. With schools, churches and community centers shuttered, the number of caring adults with eyes on our community’s children is at an all-time low.
The doctors, teachers, neighbors and others who might regularly see these kids and note anything of concern either get just a glimpse of them through a screen or don’t see them at all. Children’s safeguards are all but nonexistent now, and there’s no end in sight.
Consider this. In December, two children were found murdered in their Lancaster home. They had been dead for several days while their siblings continued to live in the home.
Just before Christmas, two young California City brothers went missing without a trace. Monday two children, one of whom was naked, were spotted wandering alone near Avenue D and 90th Street West. And these are just the tragedies we know.
Our efforts to protect the health and safety of the public may have confined children to the most dangerous place they can be: Home. For months, children have been secluded inside with little or no contact with adults other than those responsible for caring for them.
While home may be a sanctuary for many children, it is anything but a place of safety and security for others. Now 10 months into stay-at-home orders, the likelihood that the Antelope Valley’s most vulnerable children are at risk is mounting. We don’t yet know the horrors occurring behind closed doors.
Most physical and sexual abuse of children happens at home and is perpetrated by those who are supposed to be caring for them. Compound this with the increased stress families are facing due to unemployment, housing and food insecurity and other types of adversity. Adults under prolonged or extreme stress are more likely to lash out at those around them, and children are a common target.
Last year news outlets across the country started sounding alarms about plummeting child abuse reports. In Los Angeles County, the number of child abuse reports dropped by 50% early in the pandemic. Unfortunately, this trend doesn’t represent a decrease in incidents of abuse. On the contrary, it means kids are not getting the interventions they need to be safe.
Fortunately, organizations like The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley have continued to focus on preventing and treating child abuse, which we have done for 33 years.
But under the current circumstances, our purview is limited. Many of the families in our therapy programs choose to have virtual rather than in-person therapy sessions. So, like teachers, we have minimal insight into what a child is really experiencing.
As a community, we must remain as vigilant as possible when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable residents. Make it a point to virtually connect with children you know.
Pay attention to how they look, what they say and how they act. Be intuitive about your perception of a child’s wellbeing. Offer support to parents, which can be as simple as being a phone call away for a parent who just needs someone to talk to.
If you hear, see or suspect a child is being neglected or abused, call the Los Angeles County Child Protection Hotline at 800-540-4000.
Sue Page is the executive director of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.
