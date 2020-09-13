"Help Woodsy spread the word, never be a dirty bird. No matter where you go, you can let some people know to Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute, never be a dirty bird. In the city or in the woods, help keep America looking good.”
Some of you might remember these lyrics from “Help Woodsy Spread the Word,” a song geared to teach children about forest conservation, but also about appreciating nature. It went hand-in-hand with the Woodsy Owl character, who, much like his counterpart Smokey Bear, became an icon for the United States Forest Service. Woodsy’s slogan was launched in September 1971 and the first Woodsy Owl public service spot was created by U.S. Forest Ranger Chuck Williams. The character is still being used today and undoubtedly has taught many about taking care of the environment and not littering.
Maybe some in the Antelope Valley would benefit from listening to Woodsy’s words and following his advice — and it looks like some residents would agree with that.
Our “Have Your Say” question last week asked, “Do you think the Antelope Valley has an issue with illegal trash dumping?”
We received a total of 63 calls and the callers’ answers were unanimous: “Yes.” Several callers talked about how they see trash around the neighborhoods. This is a topic we’ve addressed recently in another op/ed.
Following the publication of that editorial, we received calls and letters regarding illegal dumping. A couple of people sent us photos, to show us the unsightly trash.
We agree with the notion that trash dumping is an issue in the Antelope Valley and suspect it’s worse in the outlying areas with wide-open desert space.
Obviously, bags of trash and furniture are the most unsightly issues — not to mention those items are often difficult to move because they are big and heavy. However, other litter is just as unsightly.
We’ve talked about masks and gloves littering parking lots now because people are wearing them to avoid the spread of COVID-19. But there are also other assorted pieces of litter such as plastic bottles, bags and even pregnancy tests and baby diapers in parking lots and on the side of the road. It doesn’t take much effort to throw these items in a trash can or to keep a trash bag in the vehicle to collect them and dispose of them later.
If everyone did their part to throw litter away and keep it off the street and out of parking lots, we’d surely see a cleaner, better environment quickly spring up around us.
As Woodsy would say, “...never be a dirty bird.”
