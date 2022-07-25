Jeff Jacoby

The left-wing takeover of American elite universities is a very old story. In 1951, a young William F. Buckley Jr. created a sensation with “God and Man at Yale,” his first book, which documented the largely socialist and atheist worldview that even then prevailed in the classrooms of the Ivy League institution from which he had just graduated.

In much of American academia, today, that worldview no longer merely prevails. It overpowers. It is pervasive, aggressive, and deeply intolerant.

