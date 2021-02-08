Although Broadway shows and movie films have been curtailed by the pandemic, there was plenty of tense, high drama in Congress on Thursday.
The nation’s capitol curtain in Washington, D.C., fell in late afternoon, West Coast time. Here is the final tally on the super-hyped vote: 230 Yes and 199 No. It will cancel Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appointments from her committee jobs.
Eleven Republicans joined the Democrats in their Yes votes.
The decisive vote came after Greene renounced some of her most egregious past remarks on the House Floor. Her 10-minute speech was more explanation than apology — one that doubled down on her attacks against the media and her political enemies while omitting some of her most recent behavior.
“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district, (In Georgia) and they do not represent my values,” she said.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said QAnon has no place in the Republican Party while also claiming that he doesn’t know what it is.
“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret,” she said.
Changing her remarks, she said the 9/11 attacks “absolutely happened” and that school shootings are “absolutely real.” She said she embraced QAnon in late 2017 out of her support for former president Donald Trump and her mistrust of government and of mainstream media sources.
But Greene’s comments on Thursday did little to temper Democrats outrage — particularly as they seized on comments she made just last year during her House campaign where she refused to repudiate QAnon.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday placed the onus on McCarthy and other GOP leaders, suggesting they should have acted against Greene out of a “sense of responsibility to this institution.”
The Greene saga might not yet be over: Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., who has introduced a resolution to expel Greene from the House, said he still intended to force a vote on that question, but said he was in talks with Democratic leaders about the timing of the move.
The House is expected to take a two-week recess after it completes its business.
Democrats are said to still be seriously angry four weeks after the deadly riot that killed five and severely damaged the capitol building.
