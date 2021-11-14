We’ve all heard about the shortage of employees across the country, since most businesses reopened, after the mandatory shutdowns because of COVID-19.
Most of us have probably experienced the effects on a business that doesn’t have enough staff to properly operate — whether the business has permanently closed or they’ve altered their operating schedules to deal with the shortage.
But there’s another problem that hasn’t had much attention in the headlines: The Great Resignation — and according to a USA Today report, it shows no sign of slowing down.
The number of Americans who are quitting their jobs increased to 4.4 million in September, up from 4.3 million in August, according to a BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey.
Why are people leaving their jobs? Economists say that when workers are comfortable in quitting, it’s usually because they are confident that they can find work elsewhere.
Between August and September, the overall number of Americans quitting their jobs didn’t change much. That means there continues to be significant turnover in the labor market.
At the end of September, the US economy had 10.4 million job openings, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Friday.
There were approximately 6.5 million people hired in September, which was basically unchanged from August.
There was an increase of 141,000 job openings in healthcare and social assistance, 114,000 in state and local government (not including education), and 51,000 in information, with another 51,000 in wholesale trade.
There was a decrease of 114,000 job openings in state and local government education, 65,000 in real estate, rental and leasing and 104,000 in “other services.”
As for the number of workers who were laid off or fired in September, it remained unchanged at 1.4 million or 0.9% of workers.
The holiday season is on the horizon and already, retailers have begun looking for seasonal help. It’ll be interesting to see how the employment situation ends at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.