Rich Lowry

Climate activists have found a new target — the greatest masterpieces in the history of Western art. 

Heretofore, no one thought that Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” — a sublime series studying the changes in light and color on haystacks in a field — or Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” — a painting that is instantly recognizable and forever associated these flowers with the troubled artist — had harmed anyone, let alone had anything to do with the alleged climate emergency. 

