Jeff Jacoby

Senator Rick Scott of Florida was joined by fellow Senate Republicans at a May 3 news conference to urge the White House and Senate Democrats to pass the House GOP legislation that would raise the debt limit and cut the growth of federal spending.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that the federal government could run short of money to pay all its bills “potentially as early as June 1.” To prevent that from happening, the House, the Senate and President Biden must agree to lift the statutory debt ceiling, which is currently $34.1 trillion. One of those three — the Republican-controlled House — has passed legislation to do just that. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and the president have so far refused to do anything.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.