Those who have been enjoying the ability to walk around a store or other indoor places without having to wear a mask may soon find that option coming to an end.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced, recently, that mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to Los Angeles County in a matter of weeks, possibly by the end of this month.
Currently, the county is listed in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” virus activity category. That’s based on its cumulative seven-day rate of new cases.
However, the county could move into the high category if the average daily rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions rises about 10 per 10,000 residents or if the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients tops 10%, according to a City News Service report.
Ferrer said Los Angeles County’s current new hospital admission rate is 5.2 per 100,000 residents — that’s double what the rate was one month ago.
“The portion of beds occupied by virus patients is still relatively low at 2.7%, but also higher than it was last month,” the CNS report said.
If the county goes back into the high category, that’ll mean masks will be required once again in indoor settings.
However, there is no certainty about if that will happen or what date the county might reach that level. These predictions are based on the current trajectory of cases.
The mask issue has been hotly debated since the pandemic began, two years ago.
Some don’t believe they are necessary or effective in helping to control the spread of the virus, while others think they are necessary to control the spread.
One study, conducted in California, suggested the odds of testing positive for COVID were 56% lower for people who reported always wearing a mask in indoor public settings versus those who never wore one.
The odds were 83% lower for people who wore higher-grade masks such as N95 or KN95, Ferrer said in the CNS report.
The second study, conducted in Arkansas, found that school districts with universal masking requirements had 23% lower case rates, according to the report.
On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported 5,047 new COVID infections, raising the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 2,985,665.
There we also 10 new deaths, raising the virus-related death toll, locally, to 32,146.
Rarely, if ever, have we heard warnings from Ferrer that turned out to be just that.
Given the fact that she’s warning us now that mask mandates could return, we should be prepared for that to happen. It’s not if, but when.
