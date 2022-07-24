Over the past two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been waves of infection rates that increase, along with hospitalizations, then they seem to subside somewhat, only to increase again in the following months.
It’s been a somewhat frightening and always uncertain time in our lives and often, it’s been stressful. From lock-downs early on, to businesses permanently shuttering, a lack of goods available in stores, skyrocketing inflation, ever-increasing gas prices ... the list goes on and it’s not pleasant.
Now, we are once again facing the very real possibility of having to wear masks indoors again in the near future. The rate of hospitalizations keeps rising in Los Angeles County and so does the number of COVID cases.
As a result, Barbara Ferrer with the Los Angeles County Department of Health warned us, a couple of weeks ago, that the indoor mask mandate would likely be reintroduced. We’re one week closer to that happening unless the number of hospitalizations starts to decrease. In fact, the mandate will be in effect again, Friday.
It’s not something that people are happy about. Just when we thought we’d made progress in combating the virus, it has continued to rear its ugly head and remind us that we’re still very much in danger of contracting one of the new strains of COVID-19. And while we all thought that the initial vaccination and the subsequent booster shots would help us get control of the situation, we were only partially correct.
The vaccination and boosters will help keep an individual from becoming extremely ill and most likely will keep them from being hospitalized, but none of the shots will stop the virus entirely. Despite being vaccinated and boosted, it’s still possible to become ill. It’s also possible to contact COVID-19 more than once — even if you are fully vaccinated.
So what’s the takeaway from all of this? Vaccinations help greatly in reducing serious illness and hospitalization, but nothing is guaranteed. It’s still possible to become infected even if you’ve already had COVID-19. Maintaining distance and wearing masks while in crowded places is still a good idea. Most of all, we need to remember that we’re not yet out of the woods and likely won’t be for quite some time, so be patient as we try to navigate this weird new world where the virus seems to be anywhere and everywhere and going nowhere anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.