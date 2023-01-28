There have been a few complaints recently in the letters from readers section about other letter writers.
Let’s first clarify that the opinion page is a place for nationally syndicated columnists to have their opinions featured, whether we agree with them or not.
The same logic applies to the “Focus” column, which is a locally-written column and the letters that are run, which come from the community.
The idea is to spur intelligent discussion about the ideas on the opinion page, via letters from readers, but often, it devolves into a couple of writers going back and forth about a topic over the course of a few weeks. They can never agree and will never agree, but the debate continues.
The rules for submitting a letter are simple: keep it to 300 words, submit one per week, don’t use profanity and don’t attack other letter writers.
The latter is a rule that some don’t always adhere to. Name-calling and the like will not be tolerated.
Letter writers have always been able to discuss whichever topics they see fit, whether local or national.
As long as the rules are adhered to, the letter will be printed, regardless of the topic or point of view. We don’t normally censor letters unless they are too graphic or present ideas that could be “disturbing,” use racial slurs and the like.
We never run more than one letter per week from any writers and they do not exceed the word limit, despite some who think otherwise.
Sometimes, however, an extra letter or word might get through, but we assure you that it doesn’t happen on purpose. That’s why it’s important to submit only one letter per week. Unfortunately, not everyone follows the rules.
We cannot and will not tell people what to write about. More often than not, letters are about politics — it’s something most people don’t agree on and so they think we should not allow others to write about things that are contrary to their own beliefs.
That’s not how freedom of speech works.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion and is allowed to share those thoughts on this page.
We ask that everyone be respectful of others and different ideas, but don’t try to silence them because you don’t agree.
