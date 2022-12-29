Food insecurity was a big story in 2022 and with continued inflation, will likely be just as big, in 2023.
Grocery prices have gone way up because of inflation and access to food has gotten harder for some. As a result, many have turned to food banks to get either food or supplement items in their pantries. However, even food banks are suffering a shortage and can’t keep up with demand.
In addition to a food shortage, food banks in every region of the country are also dealing with burnt-out staff, according to an NPR report.
The Second Harvest of Silicon Valley CEO Leslie Bacho told NPR that this is probably the most challenging holiday season they have experienced yet.
“The need we’re seeing in the community is reaching close to the level that we saw at the height of the pandemic,” she said in the report.
Because the surge in demand (for food) during the pandemic was tied to job losses, it felt temporary, she said. But it’s been a different story with inflation, which has pummeled the country for a year.
“Everyone is really strained,” Bacho said. “Both financially, because our network is being hit hard, and also emotionally, just from being in this emergency-response mode.”
Despite many households returning to their pre-pandemic giving habits, many have chosen to donate their money to other sectors like the arts or education, according to Una Osili, economist and associate dean of Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
“It’s not enough that people are just giving at the same rates,” shes said in the NPR report.
As a way to deal with the shortage of supplies, and the rising price of items such as milk, some food banks have cut back.
For example, the food bank in Silicon Valley now gives each family a half gallon of milk per box. It used to give out a gallon.
Inflation hit everyone across the country very hard, in 2022, and doesn’t seem to show signs of letting up anytime soon. Those who are able should consider donating to local food banks, to ensure local families get the help they need.
