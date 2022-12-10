COVID, the common cold, influenza and RSV in children and infants … the list of illnesses sweeping the country is growing.
Health officials said, on Dec. 2, that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits, the last week in November, were because of flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the 2017-2018 flu season peak and higher than other season since.
Stay-at-home orders and masking in public likely helped keep the flu at bay, the past couple of years, but it’s back with a vengeance, this year — and it’s not even peak flu season yet.
The annual winter flu season doesn’t usually see a spike in cases until December or January, but as health officials warned, in the early fall, get vaccinated early because the season will start sooner than normal. They appear to have been correct in that prediction.
So far, 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, on Dec. 2. It’s likely there was more respiratory illnesses spread over the Thanksgiving holiday, as family and friends gathered and airports were crowded.
According to a news report, the dominate flu strain this year is the kind that usually is associated with higher hospitalization rates and deaths, especially in those who are 65 years of age or older.
According to a CDC estimate, there have been at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths so far, this season, from flu. The deaths include 14 children.
It’s not too late to get a flu shot if you haven’t already. They are available at your doctor’s office, but also at just about any pharmacy in town.
While we have been preoccupied with protecting against COVID, it seems like some of us forgot that the flu is still around, too.
Flu shots are recommended for nearly all Americans who are at least six months of age and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.