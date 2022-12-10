COVID, the common cold, influenza and RSV in children and infants … the list of illnesses sweeping the country is growing.

Health officials said, on Dec. 2, that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits, the last week in November, were because of flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the 2017-2018 flu season peak and higher than other season since.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.