First it was COVID-19, then monkeypox, now some in Florida are dealing with the spread of meningococcal disease.
State health officials are warning the public about an increased number of meningococcal disease cases, statewide.
According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, the disease first appears as a flu-like illness with fever, headache and a stiff neck, then rapidly worsens. This information comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The two most common types of meningococcal infections are meningitis and septicemia, both of which can be deadly in a matter of hours,” the Tampa Bay Times report said. “In meningitis, bacteria infect the lining of the brain and spinal cord and cause swelling.”
So far, Florida has recorded 43 cases this year, according to data from the Department of Health. That’s more than double the state’s five-year average of 19 annual cases and well above the 27 cases reported, in 2021.
The disease can be spread by sharing respiratory and throat secretions like saliva. In addition, close or lengthy contact is typically required to spread the bacteria.
However, infections can be prevented and treated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the disease. So far, in Florida, the vaccine is being recommended for people with HIV, the immunocompromised and college students.
So far, it seems that the threat of the disease is isolated to Florida — for now. But we know all too well how quickly diseases can spread to other people in other states.
