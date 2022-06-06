Those who feel that candy-flavors, to include menthol, lure children into trying nicotine aren’t alone.
In fact, the Los Angeles City Council, on Wednesday, passed an ordinance to ban the sale of candy-flavored nicotine across the city.
That means flavored nicotine products, to include menthol cigarettes, will no longer be on store shelves. The motion passed with a 12-0 vote, garnering praise from health nonprofits such as the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association, according to a news report.
“Ending the sale of candy-flavored nicotine across the city means tobacco companies cannot mask the harshness of cigarette smoke to make it more appealing to children and teens, and they can’t use menthol to target the African-American community,” Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said in a statement, according to the report.
After the vote, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said tobacco companies can no longer use candy flavors like peach gummy or minty-menthol to lure children into trying nicotine. He said the highly addictive substance can harm brain development and leads to a lifetime of health issues and a shorter lifespan.
The sale of nicotine (and alcohol) products is also an issue that has been fought in the Antelope Valley — particularly when it comes to those outlets being placed in certain areas of the city, where they are meant to target children and minorities.
Despite the push-back on allowing new businesses to open or obtain liquor licenses, they continue to be awarded Conditional Use Permits in many specific areas.
Perhaps the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster should follow the city of Los Angeles in banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Palmdale already took a positive step when the sale of flavored vape was banned.
It might not fix the issue overnight and it’s certainly not going to address the issue of alcohol sales because that’s another item altogether, but it’s a start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.